Oracle (ORCL) to pay $0.24 on Oct 24, 2019; Price T Rowe Associates Decreased Its Thermon Group Hldgs (THR) Stake

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased Thermon Group Hldgs Inc (THR) stake by 7.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 285,890 shares as Thermon Group Hldgs Inc (THR)’s stock declined 1.74%. The Price T Rowe Associates Inc holds 3.36 million shares with $86.07 million value, down from 3.64M last quarter. Thermon Group Hldgs Inc now has $748.18 million valuation. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $22.86. About 81,382 shares traded. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) has risen 4.93% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical THR News: 22/03/2018 – Thermon: With Dalgetty’s Appointment, Board Will Be Comprised of 9 Directors; 22/03/2018 Thermon Appoints Linda Dalgetty to Its Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS INC – FOLLOWING DALGETTY’S APPOINTMENT, THERMON’S BOARD WILL BE COMPRISED OF 9 DIRECTORS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Thermon Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THR); 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – EXPECT THERMON HEATING SYSTEMS REVENUE CONTRIBUTION FROM $85.0 MLN TO $90.0 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS – SEES TOTAL REVENUE FOR COMBINED BUSINESS TO REACH $360 MLN – $370 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 03/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for UNITIL, EMCORE, Thermon Group, John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling; 24/05/2018 – THERMON GROUP HOLDINGS SAYS QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.34 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Thermon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) is expected to pay $0.24 on Oct 24, 2019. (NYSE:ORCL) shareholders before Oct 9, 2019 will receive the $0.24 dividend. Oracle Corp’s current price of $54.09 translates into 0.44% yield. Oracle Corp’s dividend has Oct 10, 2019 as record date. Sep 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 12.13 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 03/04/2018 – Hitachi Consulting Elevates Oracle Partnership to Cloud Elite Status; 08/05/2018 – WorkForce Software Named Oracle’s Partner for Scheduling; 21/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos counted the Oracle of Omaha as someone worth listening to; 09/03/2018 – Senior Oracle Executive Joins Synerise; 08/05/2018 – Atlatl Software Announces Market Partnership Between Oracle CPQ Cloud and Atlatl’s Visual and Augmented Reality Product; 09/05/2018 – Oracle to Launch Internet ‘Weather Map’; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – More Than 60% of Drug Safety Experts Plan To Use Al to Improve the Speed and Security of Adverse Event Case Processing; 11/04/2018 – Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of Campaigns in Progress; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New lnvalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and Mobile Web Traffic

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology environments worldwide. The company has market cap of $180.44 billion. The firm provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. It has a 17.71 P/E ratio. It offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and relationship management, procurement, supply chain management, project portfolio management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, and risk and compliance applications.

Price T Rowe Associates Inc increased Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) stake by 774,578 shares to 5.83 million valued at $226.32M in 2019Q2.

