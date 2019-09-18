Oracle (ORCL) to pay $0.24 on Oct 24, 2019; LOOKERS PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KING (LKKRF) Shorts Decreased By 0.07%

Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) is expected to pay $0.24 on Oct 24, 2019. (NYSE:ORCL) shareholders before Oct 9, 2019 will receive the $0.24 dividend. Oracle Corp’s current price of $52.87 translates into 0.45% yield. Oracle Corp’s dividend has Oct 10, 2019 as record date. Sep 11, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $52.87. About 9.90 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 29/05/2018 – Oracle and Tendril Named Leading Home Energy Management Software Providers by Navigant Research; 02/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Honored with Three 2018 Stevie® Awards for Oracle and SAP Application Services; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Software Company Focused On Student Loans — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big Pentagon clou; 10/04/2018 – ORACLE CORP: ORACLE CONSTRUCTION & ENGINEERING INNOVATIONS EMPO; 27/03/2018 – Oracle had previously sought $9 billion in damages; 10/05/2018 – Monster Announces Scott Gutz As Chief Executive Officer; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Berkshire results; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE WINS REVIVAL OF BILLION-DOLLAR CASE AGAINST GOOGLE; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media Influencer Campaigns

LOOKERS PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KING (OTCMKTS:LKKRF) had a decrease of 0.07% in short interest. LKKRF’s SI was 455,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.07% from 455,300 shares previously. With 154,100 avg volume, 3 days are for LOOKERS PLC ORDINARY SHARES UNITED KING (OTCMKTS:LKKRF)’s short sellers to cover LKKRF’s short positions. It closed at $0.61 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold Oracle Corporation shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Syntal Cap Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.4% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Winch Advisory Service Limited Liability owns 65 shares. Strategic Limited accumulated 140,579 shares. New York-based Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc has invested 1.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). First Interstate National Bank & Trust has invested 0.3% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bb&T Lc has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Oxbow Advsrs Llc reported 0.36% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.67% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 2.53 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.09% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 8.41 million shares. Dubuque Bancshares And Trust Com reported 124,027 shares. Eastern Bancorporation owns 0.02% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 5,742 shares. 18,925 were accumulated by Accredited. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 6,404 shares. 44,190 are held by Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Among 13 analysts covering Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 31% are positive. Oracle Corp has $66 highest and $48 lowest target. $58.54’s average target is 10.72% above currents $52.87 stock price. Oracle Corp had 24 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, June 20. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Bank of America. Wedbush maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 20 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by BMO Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, May 21 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 12 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by DZ BANK AG. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of ORCL in report on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology environments worldwide. The company has market cap of $176.37 billion. The firm provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. It has a 17.31 P/E ratio. It offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and relationship management, procurement, supply chain management, project portfolio management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, and risk and compliance applications.

Another recent and important Lookers plc (OTCMKTS:LKKRF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Lookers PLC 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2018.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company has market cap of $259.92 million. The firm engages in the sale of new and used cars, and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. It currently has negative earnings. It operates 155 franchised dealerships representing 32 manufacturers from 100 locations.