Oracle (ORCL) to pay $0.24 on Jul 31, 2019; Wunderlich Securities Upped Targa Res Com (TRGP) Holding

Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) is expected to pay $0.24 on Jul 31, 2019. (NYSE:ORCL) shareholders before Jul 16, 2019 will receive the $0.24 dividend. Oracle Corp's current price of $59.53 translates into 0.40% yield. Oracle Corp's dividend has Jul 17, 2019 as record date. Jun 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.53. About 16.09 million shares traded or 16.04% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500.

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased Targa Res Corp Com (TRGP) stake by 52.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wunderlich Securities Inc acquired 9,796 shares as Targa Res Corp Com (TRGP)'s stock declined 5.58%. The Wunderlich Securities Inc holds 28,303 shares with $1.18M value, up from 18,507 last quarter. Targa Res Corp Com now has $9.29B valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $39.9. About 1.10 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 14.15% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.58% the S&P500.

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $42 lowest target. $56.86’s average target is -4.49% below currents $59.53 stock price. Oracle had 44 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, June 20 with “Hold”. The rating was downgraded by Nomura to “Reduce” on Monday, March 11. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform” on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Rosenblatt on Friday, March 15 with “Hold”. Credit Suisse maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) rating on Monday, March 11. Credit Suisse has “Buy” rating and $60 target. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Thursday, June 20. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 15 by Citigroup. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, June 20. The rating was downgraded by DZ BANK AG on Wednesday, March 20 to “Sell”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Macquarie Research.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology environments worldwide. The company has market cap of $198.58 billion. The firm provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service. It has a 20.04 P/E ratio. It offers human capital and talent management, enterprise resource planning, customer experience and relationship management, procurement, supply chain management, project portfolio management, business analytics and enterprise performance management, and industry-specific application software, as well as financial management and governance, and risk and compliance applications.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold Oracle Corporation shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Punch And Inv Mgmt holds 92,940 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 11.36M shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested in 6.37 million shares or 0.2% of the stock. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 559,423 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Capital Investment Limited Liability invested in 76,921 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Kornitzer Ks has invested 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Country Club Na accumulated 24,974 shares. Natixis reported 213,763 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 0.26% or 164,600 shares. The Ohio-based Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Employees Retirement System Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 535,375 shares. Clarkston Cap Prtn Limited Liability owns 0.01% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 6,348 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested in 1.41% or 10.35 million shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Fund holds 0.6% or 50,662 shares in its portfolio.

Wunderlich Securities Inc decreased Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA) stake by 9,152 shares to 82,270 valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (NYSE:KYN) stake by 28,543 shares and now owns 18,665 shares. Salesforce Com (NYSE:CRM) was reduced too.