Oracle (ORCL) Stock Value Rose While Violich Capital Management Has Lowered Holding; Covington Investment Advisors Has Upped Humana (HUM) Position by $339,200

Covington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 36.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Investment Advisors Inc bought 1,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 4,744 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26 million, up from 3,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $277.32. About 650,428 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 23/04/2018 – HUMANA, TOGETHER W/ TPG CAPITAL, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON &; 02/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 19/03/2018 – Brigade Continues to Oppose Proposed Acquisition of Kindred Healthcare by Humana, TPG Capital and Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe; 19/03/2018 – BRIGADE CONTINUES TO OPPOSE HUMANA BUY OF KINDRED HEALTHCARE; 19/03/2018 – Brigade Continues to Oppose Proposed Acquisition of Kindred Healthcare by Humana, TPG Capital and Welsh, Carson, Anderson &; 29/03/2018 – St Louis Post: Walmart discussing possible acquisition of Humana; 23/05/2018 – Humana Teams up with Jefferson Regional Medical Center and Arkansas Department of Health to Promote Hypertension Team-Based Care Program; 29/03/2018 – HUMANA SHARES UP 13.1 PCT AFTER THE BELL; REUTERS SOURCES SAY WALMART DISCUSSING CLOSER TIES WITH HUMANA, INCLUDING POSSIBLE ACQUISITION; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q Rev $14.28B; 19/04/2018 – Humana Board Declares Payment of Quarterly Dividend to Stockholders

Violich Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Violich Capital Management Inc sold 6,790 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 227,162 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.94 million, down from 233,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $54.03. About 10.90 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle rolling out blockchain products as soon as this month – Bloomberg; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50M From Oracle; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – Oracle Blockchain Cloud Service and Financial Services Enable Next-Gen Blockchain Innovators; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: THE BULK OF BOOKINGS NOT FROM TRADITIONAL USER BASE; 16/04/2018 – Oracle co-CEO Catz expects acceleration in cloud business; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Financial Services Global Survey Reveals Consumer Expectations for Digital Banking

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why This Analyst Is Still on the Sidelines About Oracle – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle -4% after revenue miss, CEO time off – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle, Microsoft Teams announce integration – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Stock Looks Cheap Here – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Violich Capital Management Inc, which manages about $374.82M and $406.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 804 shares to 15,840 shares, valued at $17.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “MullenLowe Selected as Creative Agency Partner for Humana – Business Wire” on September 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “J.D. Power Ranks Humana Highest In Mail Order Pharmacy Segment of Customer Satisfaction Study, Two Years in a Row – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Form 8-K HUMANA INC For: Sep 23 – StreetInsider.com” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Humana (HUM) said may be interested in small medicaid acquisitions – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM): Does The -3.6% Earnings Drop Reflect A Longer Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

