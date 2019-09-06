Oracle (ORCL) Stock Value Rose While Pathstone Family Office Increased Its Position; Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Shares Rose While Hilton Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $327,625

Hilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) by 56.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc sold 13,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $255,000, down from 23,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $30.68. About 35.76M shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 26/04/2018 – Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell; 25/04/2018 – AMD Sales Forecast Shows New Products Beginning to Deliver; 16/05/2018 – Iconic Therapeutics Initiates Second Phase 2 Study of ICON-1 in Patients With Neovascular (wet) AMD; 27/04/2018 – BIOPHYTIS SA ALBPS.PA – MACUNEOS IS THE ONLY DRUG CANDIDATE IN CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT TO TREAT DRY AMD; 20/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Comparison of Complement Factors and Genetic Polymorphisms of AMD Between Patients With Systemic Lupus; 26/04/2018 – Dow rises 100 points, Facebook and AMD jump after crushing earnings; 14/05/2018 – World’s Largest Commercial PC Manufacturers Introduce AMD Ryzen™ PRO Mobile and Desktop APU Powered Systems; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO `ACTIVELY INVESTIGATING’ CTS LABS REPORT ON CO; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: APL-2 in Neovascular AMD

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 125.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 9,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 17,403 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $935,000, up from 7,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $53.52. About 4.93 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Presents Interactive, Personalized Training at COLLABORATE 18; 11/04/2018 – Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of Campaigns in Progress; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 03/05/2018 – From Advocates to Evangelists — Determine, Inc. Drives Customer Success Through New Customer Advocacy Program; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Textura Payment Management Surpasses $500 billion in Construction Value Managed on System; 24/05/2018 – CherryRoad Technologies Public Sector Assessment (CPSA) Now Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 29/05/2018 – Oracle and PwC Team to Support Finance Transformation for Insurers and Provide IFRS 17 Compliance Expertise

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “No new timeline for JEDI cloud award – DoD – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle to appeal decision on Pentagon cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Top 6 Holdings of Jeremy Grantham’s GMO – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pentagon, DoJ will review Oracle cloud appeal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81 billion and $786.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,024 shares to 183 shares, valued at $20,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 7,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 832 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.15 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.1 per share. AMD’s profit will be $162.60M for 51.13 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 275.00% EPS growth.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $740.14 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Select Sector Spider (Prn) (XLE) by 20,870 shares to 20,993 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold AMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 634.98 million shares or 5.37% more from 602.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.