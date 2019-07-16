Oracle (ORCL) Stock Value Rose While Btr Capital Management Trimmed Holding by $10.29 Million; Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Holder Weiss Asset Management LP Has Raised Its Holding by $1.72 Million

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 358,425 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has declined 16.07% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

Btr Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 86.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btr Capital Management Inc sold 194,106 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,431 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 223,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btr Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $59.53. About 10.46 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 25/04/2018 – Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a ‘brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media Influencer Campaigns; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES, EST. 2.55B; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX SAYS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 11/04/2018 – Mintigo Teams With Oracle to Enable Sales with AI Powered Prospecting Applications; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New lnvalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and Mobile Web Traffic; 14/05/2018 – Oracle: Oracle grew the fastest out of the top 10 #PaaS vendors in CY2016 as well as CY2017. Source: @IDC Public Cloud Serv…; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Communications Helps Evolve IP Expand Services

Btr Capital Management Inc, which manages about $543.26 million and $520.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 6,050 shares to 45,920 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mfs Value Fund Cl I (MEIIX) by 30,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 93,503 shares, and has risen its stake in United Health Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.36 billion for 20.96 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based Amer Century has invested 0.23% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Leuthold Gru Inc Limited Liability Com has invested 0.91% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cumberland Advsrs Inc holds 0.12% or 6,183 shares in its portfolio. Lvm Cap Ltd Mi accumulated 5,951 shares. Sit Assoc owns 9,200 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.42% or 495,721 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T, a North Carolina-based fund reported 342,613 shares. Godsey And Gibb Associates, a Virginia-based fund reported 306,668 shares. Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 1.61% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 16.95 million are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And. New York-based Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 3.59 million shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Life Insur invested in 0.57% or 79,173 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,600 shares. At Bank & Trust invested in 0.12% or 18,144 shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. THACKER WILLIAM L also bought $80,515 worth of Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) on Thursday, June 20.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gabelli Divd & Income Tr (NYSE:GDV) by 47,568 shares to 33,883 shares, valued at $721,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allegro Merger Corp by 681,406 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 526,842 shares, and cut its stake in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA).

