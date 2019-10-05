Oracle (ORCL) Stock Value Rose While Broderick Brian C Has Cut Holding; As Cabot Oil & Gas Com (COG) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Energy Opportunities Capital Management Lowered Its Position

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 36.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C sold 6,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 12,060 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $687,000, down from 18,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.14. About 13.52M shares traded or 7.32% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 07/05/2018 – ORACLE CEO MARK HURD SPEAKS AT COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE IN PACT WITH MIDWESTERN HIGHER EDUCATION COMPACT; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on GE, China trade; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Retail Demonstrates Continued Adoption of Cloud Solutions Among Global Retail Community; 20/03/2018 – Oracle’s Disappointing Cloud Growth Prompts Three Downgrades; 10/04/2018 – Triax Technologies Teams with Oracle Construction and Engineering to Enhance Construction Safety, Productivity; 19/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BB, ORCL & OPNT; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Gets a Bit Cloudier — Heard on the Street; 09/04/2018 – Fanatics Turns Customers into Even Bigger Fans with Oracle CX Cloud Suite; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on Berkshire results

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (COG) by 33.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 14,685 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 29,475 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $677,000, down from 44,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $17.98. About 6.16 million shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 19/03/2018 – Venado Oil & Gas and KKR Acquire Cabot’s Eagle Ford Assets for $765 Million; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 02/05/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – CABOT SAYS NEGATIVE GAS OUTLOOK PUSHED MORE SHARE REPURCHASES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. 7,500 shares valued at $122,303 were bought by BEST RHYS J on Thursday, August 15. DELANEY PETER B also bought $173,524 worth of Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) shares.

