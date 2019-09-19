Oracle (ORCL) Stock Rose While Zwj Investment Counsel Decreased Stake by $914,256; Waterstone Capital Management LP Holds Stake in Essent Group LTD (ESNT)

Waterstone Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 137,200 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45 million, up from 128,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 363,321 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500.

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc sold 16,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 661,542 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.69M, down from 677,868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.97B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.65. About 10.13 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/03/2018 – ACONEX SAYS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 17/04/2018 – Deloitte named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Retail and Adyen Deliver Unified and Global Retail Consumer Payments; 22/03/2018 – More Than 60% of Drug Safety Experts Plan To Use AI to Improve the Speed and Security of Adverse Event Case Processing; 16/04/2018 – ORACLE CO-CEO CATZ SAYS EXPECTS ACCELERATION IN ITS CLOUD BUSINESS BUT CAN’T TIME IT; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q New Software Licenses $1.39B; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S SAFRA CATZ: OPERATING MARGINS WILL CONTINUE TO EXPAND; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE WINS REVIVAL OF BILLION-DOLLAR CASE AGAINST GOOGLE; 23/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Launches Career Center; 06/03/2018 – IT Convergence and lnspyrus Sign Global Partnership Agreement to Deliver Next-Gen Invoice Automation to Drive Finance Transformation

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion and $1.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6,721 shares to 19,422 shares, valued at $920,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 114,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 728,076 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Oracle (ORCL), Box (BOX) Team Up to Combine Content with Connectivity in the Cloud – StreetInsider.com” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle: Two Steps Forward, One Step Back – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2.20M shares or 6.29% of the stock. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Exane Derivatives invested 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). White Pine Capital Limited Liability Com accumulated 5,254 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 207,991 shares. 31,436 are owned by Cobblestone Lc New York. Trillium Asset Ltd holds 0.03% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 11,837 shares. Barry Invest Advsr Lc has invested 2.49% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Keybank Natl Association Oh invested in 0.66% or 1.98M shares. Boston Limited Liability Corporation has 116,825 shares. Massachusetts-based Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has invested 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Parkwood Limited Liability, Ohio-based fund reported 54,372 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Olstein Cap Management Ltd Partnership accumulated 89,000 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Howland Cap Mgmt Llc holds 7,928 shares.

Waterstone Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.46 billion and $64.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 55,500 shares to 23,950 shares, valued at $4.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 21 investors sold ESNT shares while 86 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 85.40 million shares or 2.29% more from 83.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Investec Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.1% or 534,623 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth invested in 10,662 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp has invested 0.06% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). The Washington-based Parametric Port Assocs Llc has invested 0.01% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Elk Creek Prtn Limited Liability Com invested in 322,222 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 5,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natixis has 21,445 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 8,640 shares. 200,000 were reported by Weiss Multi. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Com invested in 21,232 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Highstreet Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Ubs Asset Americas Inc has invested 0% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 782,193 shares. Mackenzie Financial invested in 0.02% or 171,843 shares. 137,200 were reported by Waterstone Capital Management Limited Partnership.