Oracle (ORCL) Stock Rose While Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has Lowered Its Holding by $755,200; As American Airlines Group Com (AAL) Shares Declined, Verity Asset Management Has Increased Its Position by $476,160

Verity Asset Management Inc increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc Com (AAL) by 149.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc bought 14,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 24,833 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $810,000, up from 9,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Airlines Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $25.83. About 6.52M shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Capacity Up 2.3%; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Airlines resolve dispute over Chicago O’Hare expansion; 04/05/2018 – AAL WON’T RENEW WITH EXPRESSJET AND TRANS STATES NEXT APRIL; 21/03/2018 – CORRECT: AAL HAS SUSPENDED FLIGHTS AT N.Y.’S LAGUARDIA TO TMRW; 02/05/2018 – justinbachman: “American Airlines Group Inc. is nearing an order for about 15 CRJ900 regional jets from Bombardier Inc. with; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC AAL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.00 TO $6.00 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 23/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Inc expected to post earnings of 72 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – AAL: BASIC ECONOMY CONVERSION TO HIGHER FARES MORE THAN 60%; 22/05/2018 – AAL APPLAUDS RATIFICATION OF U.S.-BRAZIL OPEN SKIES PACT; 23/03/2018 – BOEING EXPECTED TO WIN ORDER FOR 787 FROM AMERICAN AIRLINES, BEATING AIRBUS A330NEO

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System sold 12,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 121,700 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.28M, down from 134,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $183.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.38% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $55.14. About 13.52 million shares traded or 7.32% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Adj EPS 83c; 19/03/2018 – Oracle beat on earnings but came just below expectations for revenue; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 27/03/2018 – Oracle had previously sought $9 billion in damages; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Hardware Systems Rev $994M; 25/04/2018 – Loot Crate Achieves Explosive Growth on NetSuite; 11/04/2018 – Metering: Exclusive interview: Martin Dunlea | Oracle Utilities; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Makes it Easier for Brands to Keep their Best Customers Happy; 19/04/2018 – Jade Global to Exhibit at COLLABORATE 18: Technology and Applications Forum for the Oracle Community in Las Vegas, Nevada USA; 23/04/2018 – BPM LLP Helps Clients Achieve Rapid Growth with NetSuite

