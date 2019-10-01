Oracle (ORCL) Stock Rose While First Mercantile Trust Co Boosted Holding by $581,616; As Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Share Value Declined, Adirondack Research & Management Boosted Position

Adirondack Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (CRZO) by 26.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc bought 30,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.91% . The institutional investor held 143,900 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44M, up from 113,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $786.70 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.5. About 711,377 shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP BELIEVES SALE OF NON-CORE ASSETS & PARTIAL SALES IN EAGLE FORD, UTICA, MARCELLUS, NIOBRARA & REPAYMENT OF DEBT ARE POSITIVE STEPS FOR CARRIZO OIL; 06/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRZO); 15/05/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL HOLDER KIMMERIDGE MAY URGE DIVESTITURE, MERGER; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP -IF CARRIZO OIL BOARD IS UNABLE/UNWILLING TO EXECUTE VIABLE STRATEGIC PATH IN 12 MONTHS, KEMC BELIEVES SHAREHOLDERS WOULD BE BEST SERVED BY SALE OF CO; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS KIMMERIDGE PRINCIPALS HAD NUMEROUS CONSTRUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH CARRIZO OIL & GAS’ MANAGEMENT ON CO’S BUSINESS, STRATEGIES; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC REPORTS 8.1 PCT STAKE IN CARRIZO OIL & GAS INC AS OF MARCH 26, 2018 – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference May 16

First Mercantile Trust Co increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 53.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Mercantile Trust Co bought 10,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 29,653 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69 million, up from 19,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $55.06. About 3.06 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/05/2018 – KPMG Collaborates With Oracle To Enhance Healthcare Cloud Solutions; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. EPS 92C TO 95C, EST. 90C; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 11/04/2018 – Metering: Exclusive interview: Martin Dunlea | Oracle Utilities; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES, EST. 10.30B; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty Are Preventing Relevant Engagement; 23/04/2018 – BPM LLP Helps Clients Achieve Rapid Growth with NetSuite; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – ONE-TIME NET CHARGE OF $6.9 BLN RELATED TO 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT RECORDED IN QTR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.22, from 1.24 in 2019Q1.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc, which manages about $287.86M and $139.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutn (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 27,500 shares to 443,920 shares, valued at $5.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG) by 119,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,682 shares, and cut its stake in Seaboard Corp (NYSEMKT:SEB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1.