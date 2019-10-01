Oracle (ORCL) Stock Rose While Creative Planning Raised Holding by $20.50 Million; Dermira (DERM) Holder Oracle Investment Management Lifted Position

Oracle Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Dermira Inc (DERM) by 28.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oracle Investment Management Inc bought 392,636 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% . The hedge fund held 1.76M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.83M, up from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Dermira Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.22. About 192,085 shares traded. Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) has declined 4.55% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DERM News: 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management LP Exits Position in Dermira; 27/04/2018 – UCB SA UCB.BR – THIS WOULD FURTHER BROADEN CLINICAL VALUE OF CIMZIA; 03/05/2018 – Dermira 1Q Loss/Shr $1.42; 03/05/2018 – DERMIRA INC DERM.O – QTRLY SHR LOSS $1.42; 07/05/2018 – Dermira at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – UCB Announces the Approval of CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis, Representing an Important New Option for Patients in the U.S; 13/04/2018 – UCB’s Cimzia Retail Sales Fell 0% in Latest Week: Symphony; 10/04/2018 – Dermira at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 14/05/2018 – Dermira to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 24, 2018; 27/04/2018 – UCB Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for CIMZIA® (certolizumab pegol) in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis

Creative Planning increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 366045% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 366,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 366,145 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.86 million, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $55.21. About 2.79M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 22/03/2018 – TABLE-Oracle Japan 4716.T – 9-MTH parent results; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT ALSO EXTENDS TO THE WESTERN INTERSTATE COMMISSION FOR HIGHER EDUCATION; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Al Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 11/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference May 15; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Java SE 10 Release Arrives; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q TOTAL COSTS 7.38B RUPEES; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Industry Connect 2018 Draws Top Business Leaders to Share Insights and Strategies for Digital Transformation; 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel lnefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life; 08/05/2018 – WorkForce Software Named Oracle’s Partner for Scheduling; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media Influencer Campaigns

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $199,998 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.67 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold DERM shares while 23 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.14 million shares or 2.85% less from 47.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Fosun invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Moreover, Northern Tru Corp has 0% invested in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) for 476,772 shares. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 21,688 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc stated it has 0% in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 967,198 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 16,103 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 34,128 shares. Art Limited Com reported 0.03% stake. Aperio Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM). State Street holds 0% or 921,390 shares in its portfolio. Oracle Management Incorporated reported 1.76 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication owns 782,223 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technology has 416,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 14,161 shares.

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73B and $29.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Midstream Partners (NYSE:AMID) by 90,775 shares to 134,523 shares, valued at $695,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qep Res Inc (NYSE:QEP) by 96,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,830 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DOL).