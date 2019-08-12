Oracle (ORCL) Stock Rose While Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Boosted Stake by $15.87 Million; As American Intl Group (AIG) Stock Price Rose, Pioneer Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $6.25 Million

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 21.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 145,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 527,703 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.72M, down from 673,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $56.26. About 3.99M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 05/05/2018 – DJ First American International Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAIT); 04/05/2018 – Ex-AIG Head Denies Cuomo Oversaw Cuts to $100 Million in Bonuses; 02/05/2018 – AIG’s profit hit by natural disaster losses; 19/03/2018 – AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Communications, General Insurance; 02/05/2018 – AIG Posts 21% Decline in Net Income; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Results Adjusted Pretax Income Was $892 Million; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Life and Retirement Premiums & Fees $1.18 Billion; 19/04/2018 – AIG Authorises Two New Entities in the UK and Luxembourg; 12/04/2018 – AIG, Ernst & Young in Global Tax Compliance, Technology Pact

Comgest Global Investors Sas increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas bought 299,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 3.43 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.33 million, up from 3.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 8.47 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Court of Appeals Reversed Certain Awards Made in Oracle’s Favor After 2015 Trial; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty; 22/03/2018 – More Than 60% of Drug Safety Experts Plan To Use Al to Improve the Speed and Security of Adverse Event Case Processing; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 23/04/2018 – BPM LLP Helps Clients Achieve Rapid Growth with NetSuite; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Signs Agreement with Midwestern Higher Education Compact; 09/03/2018 – Senior Oracle Executive Joins Synerise; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S ELLISON: MORE AUTONOMOUS DATABASE SERVICES COMING; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Has Its Head in the Cloud But Can’t See the Horizon

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 234,925 shares to 1.74 million shares, valued at $419.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 4.12 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21.14M shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Liability Corp holds 17,357 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Granite Invest Prns Lc reported 57,422 shares stake. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.62% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bridgeway Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.69% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Badgley Phelps And Bell holds 0.02% or 5,527 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Timber Creek Management Ltd Company has invested 3.48% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 29,128 were accumulated by Cambridge Advisors. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 4,410 shares. Natl Registered Invest Advisor invested in 28,298 shares or 0.84% of the stock. 86,169 are held by Ghp Advisors Inc. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 8.68 million shares. Pinebridge Investments LP invested in 527,860 shares. The New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 0.27% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Forte Ltd Llc Adv holds 0.24% or 12,582 shares in its portfolio. Logan Capital invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Hawaii owns 8,217 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr invested in 9,961 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com invested in 0.07% or 2.39 million shares. Colony Gru reported 0.11% stake. Gotham Asset Mngmt invested in 5,583 shares or 0% of the stock. Tcw Gru owns 867,363 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Savings Bank has 0.02% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 60,944 shares. Montag A Assocs invested 0.27% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma holds 0% or 300 shares. Bokf Na invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Cheviot Value Management Limited Liability owns 44,573 shares. Adirondack stated it has 269 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York-based Qci Asset Mngmt New York has invested 0% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Company holds 10.78M shares. Nfc Invs Llc reported 358,704 shares or 4.56% of all its holdings.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36B and $70.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cnh Indl N V (NYSE:CNHI) by 3.41M shares to 16.79M shares, valued at $171.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 439,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.19 million shares, and has risen its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.