Oracle (ORCL) Stock Rose While Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co Decreased Its Holding; Ranger Investment Management LP Decreased Its Maximus (MMS) Holding by $416,160

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Maximus Inc. (MMS) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 5,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 561,855 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.76 million, down from 567,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Maximus Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $75.23. About 154,409 shares traded. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q Net $55.5M; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS INC – PERFORMANCE-BASED CONTRACT, WHICH BEGINS ON JULY 1, 2018, HAS AN ESTIMATED REVENUE RANGE OF $250 MLN TO $300 MLN (USD) OVER FIVE YEARS; 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at Sta; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS:CONTRACT EST REV. RANGE OF $250M- $300M OVER 5 YRS; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS: CONTRACT INCLUDES AN ADDED 15 EMPLOYMENT SERVICE AREAS; 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Yr Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 20/04/2018 – DJ MAXIMUS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMS); 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS Awarded Five-Year Australian Disability Employment Services Contract Rebid; 10/05/2018 – Maximus 2Q EPS 84c

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 90.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co sold 90,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 9,942 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $567,000, down from 100,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $53.28. About 11.73 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle Books 3Q Charge of $6.9 Billion Related to Tax Overhaul; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big Pentagon clou; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Rising rates: Tech won this battle, but can it win the war?; 09/03/2018 – Senior Oracle Executive Joins Synerise; 20/04/2018 – DJ Oracle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORCL); 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software and Cloud Revenue $7.98B; 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel Inefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life; 07/05/2018 – Organizations Worldwide Turn to Oracle Cloud to Fuel their Modernization Efforts; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Onespan Inc. by 88,798 shares to 297,255 shares, valued at $4.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Care.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) by 40,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Allied Motion Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AMOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 21 investors sold MMS shares while 99 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 0.32% more from 56.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Capital Management has invested 0.06% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). South Dakota Invest Council accumulated 8,520 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Incorporated stated it has 14,495 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Fort Limited Partnership reported 36,567 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has 417,303 shares. Systematic LP holds 0.04% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) for 12,550 shares. Australia-based Commonwealth National Bank Of has invested 0% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). 915,433 are owned by Geode Capital Management Lc. Ajo Limited Partnership accumulated 525,020 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Mckinley Capital Llc Delaware holds 71,364 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Prudential Financial has 0.04% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). First Republic Invest reported 6,198 shares. The California-based Lpl Financial Lc has invested 0% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Smithfield Co accumulated 1,645 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 242,068 were accumulated by Alliancebernstein Lp.

Analysts await MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 30.14% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.73 per share. MMS’s profit will be $60.61M for 19.80 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by MAXIMUS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.06% negative EPS growth.

