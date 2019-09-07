Oracle (ORCL) Stock Price Rose While Scharf Investments Lowered Its Holding; Alleghany Cut Its Stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) as Market Value Rose

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 12.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 322,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 2.26 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.54M, down from 2.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 11.48M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/04/2018 – Velocity Achieves Amazon Web Services Oracle Competency Status; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among Younger Guests that Demand More Personalized Incentives and Experiences; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES, EST. 10.30B; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Raises the Bar with New Free Platinum-Level Support Services for Fusion Cloud Applications; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Apr 10; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 23/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Launches Career Center; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Hardware Systems Rev $994M; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* w/@amir – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large cloud deals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples

Alleghany Corp decreased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 38.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alleghany Corp sold 355,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 562,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.19M, down from 917,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alleghany Corp who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $374.96. About 352,650 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q EPS $2.03; 05/03/2018 RF lDeas Announces New Embedded and Mobile Credential Readers for Healthcare at HIMSS 2018; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $11.08 TO $11.32; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 21/05/2018 – ROPER: POWERPLAN IS AN INVESTMENT OF THOMA BRAVO TECHNOLOGIES; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $163,483 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $3.18 earnings per share, up 2.91% or $0.09 from last year’s $3.09 per share. ROP’s profit will be $323.37M for 29.48 P/E if the $3.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.07 actual earnings per share reported by Roper Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.58% EPS growth.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.46 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.