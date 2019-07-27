Oracle (ORCL) Stock Price Rose While Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Lowered Holding by $308,725; Dudley & Shanley Position in Ecolab (ECL) Decreased by $386,144

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (ECL) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 2,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 153,461 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.09M, down from 155,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $199.62. About 621,774 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,911 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $962,000, down from 23,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $58.5. About 5.39M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle Books 3Q Charge of $6.9 Billion Related to Tax Overhaul; 21/05/2018 – Oracle Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Mercury News: Oracle CEO Safra Catz raises Amazon cloud contract fight with Trump; 14/05/2018 – KPMG Collaborates With Oracle To Enhance Healthcare Cloud Solutions; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Enables Smart Manufacturing with New Artificial Intelligence Cloud Applications; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SLIDES 1.7% POST-MARKET AFTER THIRD-QUARTER RESULTS; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Gets a Bit Cloudier — Heard on the Street; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES; 27/03/2018 – U.S. APPEALS COURT REVIVES ORACLE’S ORCL.N BILLION-DOLLAR COPYRIGHT CLAIM AGAINST GOOGLE GOOGL.O; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technologi

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Lc has 12,057 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California-based Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Lc has 0.06% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 37,123 shares. Old National National Bank & Trust In reported 5,617 shares. Axa has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Oppenheimer & Communications Inc has 0.06% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 11,780 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob Invs Co Ltd has 0.01% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Harding Loevner Lp reported 400 shares. Moreover, Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability Co has 0.07% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 58,877 shares. Mutual Of America Limited Liability Co has 33,727 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) reported 4,156 shares. 4,487 were accumulated by Stonebridge Capital Advsr Llc. Fulton Fincl Bank Na reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Qci Asset Mngmt Inc New York owns 65,069 shares for 1.13% of their portfolio. New York-based Asset Management has invested 0.08% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $171,050 activity.

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98 million and $386.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Tjx Companies (NYSE:TJX) by 376,355 shares to 456,507 shares, valued at $24.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,194 shares, and has risen its stake in Ametek Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 EPS, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42 million for 35.39 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Ecolab Rose 34% in the First Half of 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ecolab: Wonderful Business, Not A Fair Price – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66 million and $236.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 37,928 shares to 39,128 shares, valued at $4.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 41,281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,481 shares, and has risen its stake in General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.60 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle: Q4 Vindicated Our Stance, Expecting 50% Returns – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Loadsmart And Oracle Collaborate To Digitize Logistics – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In FireEye, Oracle, Mylan And Exelon – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle’s Growth Is A Question Mark – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Incorporated invested in 0.08% or 27,018 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Counsel Wi holds 1.79% or 256,405 shares. D E Shaw & Co Inc reported 0.6% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Seizert Llc invested in 1.37% or 570,058 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White holds 0.29% or 16,458 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 3.56 million shares or 0.17% of the stock. Cibc Savings Bank Usa holds 0.25% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 33,211 shares. 15.09 million were accumulated by Legal General Gru Pcl. North Star Asset invested in 163,277 shares. Washington Management holds 1.33% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 21,910 shares. Moreover, Ledyard Bankshares has 1.29% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 181,191 shares. Ghp Invest Advsr owns 0.6% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 86,169 shares. Cambridge Trust invested in 22,275 shares. Foyston Gordon And Payne, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 257,630 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Com holds 685,164 shares.