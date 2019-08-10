Oracle (ORCL) Stock Price Rose While Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $308,725; Congress Asset Management Company Holding in Grubhub (GRUB) Has Increased as Stock Price Declined

Congress Asset Management Company increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 17.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Congress Asset Management Company bought 10,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 68,272 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.74M, up from 58,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Congress Asset Management Company who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.59% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $66.27. About 3.68 million shares traded or 42.93% up from the average. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 08/05/2018 – Chicagoans Can Now Order from Grubhub Through Groupon; 02/04/2018 – Grubhub Expands Delivery Offering to 34 Additional Markets Nationwide; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 17/04/2018 – GRUBHUB MAKES ORDERING FOOD WITH FRIENDS EVEN EASIER WITH VENMO; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 EBIT $242M-EBIT $262M; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Fund Adds Lincoln Electric, Exits GrubHub; 22/04/2018 – DJ GrubHub Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GRUB); 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB TO OFFER JACK IN BOX DELIVERY IN OVER 20 MARKETS; 23/04/2018 – HALF SKY’S RAN PITCHES GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN DISCUSSING GRUBHUB

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 24.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 17,911 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $962,000, down from 23,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 7.79M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: THE BULK OF BOOKINGS NOT FROM TRADITIONAL USER BASE; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on healthcare, China; 17/05/2018 – Deloitte Digital Wins Three Prestigious Oracle NetSuite Awards; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Textura Payment Management Surpasses $500 billion in Construction Value Managed on System; 20/03/2018 – Oracle’s Disappointing Cloud Growth Prompts Three Downgrades; 11/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP – QTRLY TOTAL HARDWARE REVENUES $994 MLN VS $ 1,028 MLN; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT EXTENDS TO THE NEW ENGLAND BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD; 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE BOOSTS SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS

Congress Asset Management Company, which manages about $7.47B and $7.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 8,680 shares to 52,273 shares, valued at $9.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 2,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,627 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.72 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66M and $236.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 40,739 shares to 43,239 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 17,637 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,737 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boot Alliance Inc.

