Oracle (ORCL) Stock Price Rose While Cleararc Capital Trimmed Its Holding by $333,264; American Sts Wtr Co (AWR) Shareholder Copper Rock Capital Partners Increased Stake

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 6,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 39,210 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 45,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $174.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.33. About 5.07M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/04/2018 – Pentagon revises request for cloud computing services; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss/Shr 98c; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on healthcare, dividends, Geico; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – APPLIED TO SUPREME COURT OF VICTORIA FOR APPROVAL OF SCHEME AT HEARING SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 15; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES, EST. 10.30B; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: Oracle’s Aggressive Sales Tactics Are Backfiring With Customers; 07/05/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle rolling out blockchain products as soon as this month – Bloomberg; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Al Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technologi; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Rev $9.77B

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in American Sts Wtr Co (AWR) by 20.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc bought 44,695 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.34% . The institutional investor held 261,321 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.61 million, up from 216,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in American Sts Wtr Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $90.44. About 76,849 shares traded. American States Water Company (NYSE:AWR) has risen 29.79% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AWR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ American States Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWR); 30/04/2018 – American States Water Company Announces Regular Common Dividends; 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO – ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 23, 2023; 07/05/2018 – American States Water 1Q EPS 29c; 23/03/2018 – American States Water Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO SAYS AGGREGATE COMMITMENT UNDER FACILITY IS UNCHANGED AT $150 MLN – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER 1Q EPS 29C, EST. 34C; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER CO QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $94.7 MLN VS $98.8 MLN; 07/05/2018 – AMERICAN STATES WATER 1Q OPER REV. $94.7M, EST. $98.3M (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – American States Water Approved a Qtrly Div of 2.55c a Share

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.17 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

