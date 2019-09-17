Oracle (ORCL) Stock Price Rose While Blume Capital Management Cut Stake by $1.06 Million; As Microsoft Com (MSFT) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Greatmark Investment Partners Has Cut by $456,323 Its Position

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc sold 3,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 139,701 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.71 million, down from 143,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $137.41. About 12.17 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – Microsoft: Start of a Three-Year Enterprise Cycle? Asks Deutsche — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – Aviat Networks Upgrades IRU 600 Microwave Platform; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft touts progress of chat app Teams in battle with Slack; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of; 13/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Microsoft to open two cloud centres in Germany – report; 08/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT COLLABORATE IN INTERNET OF THINGS SOLUTION

Blume Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 17.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 91,535 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.22M, down from 110,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $176.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $52.83. About 8.04M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Achieves $2 Billion in Energy Cost Savings for Utilities’ Customers; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software License Update, Pdt Support Rev $5.03B; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT EXTENDS TO THE NEW ENGLAND BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD; 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufa; 11/04/2018 – Metering: Exclusive interview: Martin Dunlea | Oracle Utilities; 10/04/2018 – Oracle AI Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 27/03/2018 – U.S. APPEALS COURT REVIVES ORACLE’S ORCL.N BILLION-DOLLAR COPYRIGHT CLAIM AGAINST GOOGLE GOOGL.O; 16/04/2018 – ORACLE CO-CEO CATZ SAYS EXPECTS ACCELERATION IN ITS CLOUD BUSINESS BUT CAN’T TIME IT; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ REV $9.78B, EST. $9.78B; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Vocado

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $285.51 million and $334.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Enhanced Low Duration Active Etf (LDUR) by 18,220 shares to 22,610 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc Com (NYSE:ABBV) by 23,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,988 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/30/2019: AMBA, DELL, JKS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft: Duration Of Cloud Advantage Likely Underappreciated+- – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 2019 Earnings Preview: Cloud, Computing & More – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MSFT Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft contractors listen to Xbox audio – Vice – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca reported 78,507 shares. Advsr Ok has invested 2.41% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Citizens And Northern Corporation owns 42,530 shares for 3.17% of their portfolio. Bainco Int stated it has 4.16% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Osborne Prtn Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 4.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Phocas Finance Corp has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Goodwin Daniel L, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Moreover, Moreno Evelyn V has 3.87% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 95,074 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 303,493 shares or 16.6% of the stock. Norris Perne & French Llp Mi invested 5.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 4.47M were accumulated by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Company Ltd Limited Liability Company. Beaumont Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 140,705 shares. Essex Inv Ltd has 1.72% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Loews has 0.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 113,100 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd holds 0.92% or 31,440 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company reported 478,470 shares. Value Advisers Lc reported 665,034 shares. 25,772 are held by Asset Management. Thematic Prns Ltd Liability Co reported 364,883 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.38% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cibc Mkts accumulated 735,621 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has invested 0.28% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Stellar Cap Ltd Liability Com has 52,767 shares for 1.85% of their portfolio. Dsc Lp has invested 0.21% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Azimuth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 18,816 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Pitcairn Com has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 185,785 are held by Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd Limited Liability Company. South Dakota Invest Council holds 608,328 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Advisors Ltd Co has 1.46% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 108,116 shares. South State owns 105,860 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio.