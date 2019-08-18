Oracle (ORCL) Stock Price Rose While Arete Wealth Advisors Has Decreased by $1.86 Million Its Stake; Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Holding Has Upped by Franklin Resources Inc

Franklin Resources Inc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 35.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc bought 12,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The institutional investor held 47,793 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96 million, up from 35,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $128.22. About 481,396 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 11/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 31/05/2018 – Enabling Cryptocurrency Transactions Key to Going Mainstream; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Wabtec, Cuts Broadridge; 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge; 08/05/2018 – Cramer sits down with the CEOs of Valeant Pharmaceuticals and Broadridge Financial Solutions; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 73.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 35,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 12,687 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, down from 47,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $53.59. About 8.36M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 25/04/2018 – Loot Crate Achieves Explosive Growth on NetSuite; 12/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Highlights the Future of e-Procurement at ProcureCon Canada, April 16 – 18; 06/03/2018 – IT Convergence and lnspyrus Sign Global Partnership Agreement to Deliver Next-Gen Invoice Automation to Drive Finance Transformation; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media lnfluencer Campaigns; 27/03/2018 – BlackLine CEO Therese Tucker Invited To Deliver Keynote At Recurring Revenue 2018; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Banking APIs Help Banks Build Faster, Better Services; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Is Said to Raise Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Unveils World’s First Intelligent Cloud Suite; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: THE BULK OF BOOKINGS NOT FROM TRADITIONAL USER BASE; 26/04/2018 – Magic Memories Grows its Business by Capturing Smiles Across the World

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Makemytrip Limited Mauritius (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 409,175 shares to 1.64 million shares, valued at $45.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crescent Pt Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) by 5.64 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31.85 million shares, and cut its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (NYSE:REXR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability holds 0% or 2,805 shares. Element Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 12,321 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Millennium Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 298,091 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bbva Compass Bancorporation Inc has invested 0.02% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). 16,300 were reported by Virginia Retirement System Et Al. Aviva Public Ltd Co has 43,855 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Zebra Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 3,540 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.45% or 397,130 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 961,856 shares. Moreover, Adage Capital Prtn Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 91,500 shares. Ima Wealth Incorporated owns 164 shares. 4,501 were reported by Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Com. Putnam Limited Company has 152,987 shares.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $479.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aals Etf Tr (AMLP) by 53,453 shares to 138,298 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).