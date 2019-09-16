Oracle (ORCL) Stake Maintained by Independent Franchise Partners Llp; Chilton Capital Management Has Boosted Intel (INTC) Stake by $415,856

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 1.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 96,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 8.20M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $467.44 million, up from 8.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 14.74 million shares traded or 2.84% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 09/05/2018 – Helzberg Diamonds Empowers Associates to Create Meaningful Customer Experiences with Oracle Retail; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on GE, China trade; 14/05/2018 – Corporación GPF Optimizes Inventory Performance Across Health, Wellness and Convenience Store Business with Oracle Retail; 07/05/2018 – ThunderX2® Dual Socket Platform Adds Support for Oracle Linux; 23/04/2018 – BPM LLP Helps Clients Achieve Rapid Growth with NetSuite; 03/04/2018 – ORCL: Trump to dine with Oracle co-CEO Catz Tuesday, Bloomberg r; 12/04/2018 – Businesses Struggle to Protect Sensitive Cloud Data According to New Oracle and KPMG Cloud Threat Report; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD PLATFORM AS A SERVICE (PAAS) PLUS INFRASTRUCTURE AS A SERVICE (IAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 28% TO $415 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Rolling Out Blockchain Products as Soon as This Month

Chilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 57.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc bought 8,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 24,161 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, up from 15,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.54. About 18.01M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 29/05/2018 – CNET: Intel reportedly faces age discrimination claims following layoffs; 27/03/2018 – INTEL TO FOCUS ON CLOSING AFRICAN AMERICAN REPRESENTATION GAPS; 12/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Intel may join the Broadcom-Qualcomm fight; 18/04/2018 – Intel Giving Up On Augmented-reality Glasses, Wearables — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – Inside An Intel Chip Fab: One Of The Cleanest Conference Rooms On Earth; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 09/05/2018 – Major technology companies like; 29/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Receives Supplier Achievement Award from Strategic Partner, Intel; 02/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fall Most in Two Years as Apple Ditches Intel Chips

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Qualcomm Taking Into Account Patent Dynamics – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Intel (INTC) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on April 09, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Intel Stock Too High? – Forbes” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Intel Positions Itself Far Beyond 5G – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 22, 2019 : FOLD, CSCO, ZNGA, PDLI, PS, INTC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold INTC shares while 717 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 523 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 1.66% less from 2.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oz Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 272,535 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. J Goldman & Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 5,858 shares in its portfolio. Miller Inv Management Limited Partnership reported 13,000 shares. Btim Corporation stated it has 158,770 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Llc reported 176,679 shares stake. Northstar Investment Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 293,325 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.52% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 196,632 shares. Cheviot Value Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0.23% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Geode Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.77% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Stevens First Principles Inv Advsrs accumulated 0.03% or 1,124 shares. Conning Inc has 977,563 shares. Moreover, Foundry Prns Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 9,953 shares. Kanawha Cap Management Limited Liability owns 320,181 shares for 2.1% of their portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Management Llc has 0.05% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Legacy Inc reported 110,532 shares.

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 2,386 shares to 168,903 shares, valued at $26.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 14,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 552,664 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Oracle to appeal decision on Pentagon cloud contract – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Altria, Apple, Caterpillar, Ford, Oracle And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 15, 2019.