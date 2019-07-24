Oracle (ORCL) Stake Maintained by Hyman Charles D; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Value Rose, Country Club Trust Company Has Boosted Stake by $332,400

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 4,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 164,296 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.28 million, up from 160,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $319.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $75.47. About 4.80 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/03/2018 – Oil companies temper Iraq’s dreams of production expansion; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – U.S. MARKET FOR NIGERIAN CRUDE LIKELY ‘GONE,’ COUNTRY WILL LOOK TO EXPAND SALES IN AFRICAN CONTINENT -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 27/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS ‘BUYBACKS REMAIN ON THE TABLE’; 13/04/2018 – Aramco is world’s most profitable oil company -Bloomberg; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 DOWNSTREAM EARNINGS TO ABOUT DOUBLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 27/04/2018 – Energy Gives Back Some Gains After Exxon Earnings — Energy Roundup; 10/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baton Rouge refinery restarts crude unit; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PAPUA NEW GUINEA BACK TO NORMAL BY EARLY MAY AFTER QUAKE; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – ENERGY OUTLOOK ASSUMES 0.7 PCT AVG GROWTH/YEAR IN OIL DEMAND FROM 2016 TO 2040

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 7.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 15,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 226,205 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.15M, up from 210,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $58.12. About 7.61M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 21/03/2018 – ORACLE IN PACT WITH MIDWESTERN HIGHER EDUCATION COMPACT; 15/05/2018 – Australia probes claim Google harvests data, consumers pay; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CONCLUDES 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss/Shr 98c; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 19/03/2018 – Oracle beat on earnings but came just below expectations for revenue; 27/03/2018 – Oracle’s Revolutionary New Database Automates Key Functions for Enterprise Customers; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Enables Smart Manufacturing with New Artificial Intelligence Cloud Applications; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Enables Businesses to Launch an Online Store Within 30 Days

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 12,096 shares to 21,788 shares, valued at $952,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ) by 42,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,423 shares, and cut its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Cor (NYSE:MIC).

