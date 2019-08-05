Oracle (ORCL) Stake Held by Brinker Capital Inc; As V F (VFC) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Loudon Investment Management Trimmed Position

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 8,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 129,130 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94 million, up from 120,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $54.1. About 8.03 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 03/05/2018 – Veriday Named Top 10 Portal Software Solution Provider by CIO Applications; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on healthcare, China; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 27/03/2018 – Oracle had previously sought $9 billion in damages; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q TOTAL COSTS 7.38B RUPEES; 08/05/2018 – Elon Musk took on the Oracle of Omaha over the weekend, calling his ‘moat’ analogy ‘lame.’; 11/04/2018 – Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of; 25/04/2018 – TechCrunch EU: Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a `brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 18/04/2018 – Waratek Issues Guidance on Oracle April 2018 CPU; 18/05/2018 – Oracle Blockchain Cloud Service and Financial Services Enable Next-Gen Blockchain Innovators

Loudon Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 80.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc sold 23,026 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 5,624 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 28,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $2.68 during the last trading session, reaching $80.1. About 1.22 million shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ VF Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VFC); 23/04/2018 – Vans Opens Public Vote For The Ninth Annual Custom Culture Competition; 30/04/2018 – VF COMPLETES SALE OF NAUTICA BRAND TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP,; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Icebreaker(R); 28/03/2018 – VF Corp Appoints Steve Murray as Vice Pres, Strategic Projects; 19/03/2018 – VF Corp: Nautica Deal Terms Undisclosed; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Completion of Deal in April; 03/04/2018 – VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of Icebreaker®; 19/03/2018 – Monetate Launches Revolutionary Product Recommendation Tool; 04/05/2018 – Vans shoes maker VF’s quarterly revenue top estimates

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,780 are owned by Monarch Cap Mgmt. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 351,872 shares. Old Second Natl Bank Of Aurora has 0.12% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 6,250 shares. Nbt Bank & Trust N A Ny stated it has 51,623 shares. Fincl Counselors holds 0.08% or 34,110 shares. High Pointe Ltd owns 36,570 shares or 2.69% of their US portfolio. Northeast Inv Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 11,126 shares. Fayez Sarofim And accumulated 100,654 shares. Sawgrass Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.84% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 768,627 shares. 1.66M were reported by Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Jones Fincl Lllp invested in 145,346 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Exane Derivatives stated it has 850 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shelter Insur Retirement Plan has 4.25% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bridges Invest Mgmt Inc accumulated 88,506 shares. 38,027 were accumulated by Johnson Fincl Gru.

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19B and $2.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,901 shares to 42,167 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 11,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,712 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.90 million activity. MEAGHER LAURA C sold $759,462 worth of stock or 8,894 shares.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $512.30 million for 15.52 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest Inc owns 84,027 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. 3,118 were accumulated by Miracle Mile Advsr Lc. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 126,369 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Nbt Savings Bank N A invested in 0.05% or 3,144 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 280,681 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 18,965 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Welch And Forbes Limited invested 0.01% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). 60,460 were accumulated by Azimuth Capital Limited Liability Corp. Canandaigua Fincl Bank And Tru holds 18,323 shares. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv owns 3,865 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Securities Lc reported 148,874 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Fil Ltd has 0% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). 40,611 are owned by Farmers. Columbus Circle Investors owns 163,502 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Co reported 482,744 shares.

Loudon Investment Management Llc, which manages about $170.56M and $114.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 12,539 shares to 26,546 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,540 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).