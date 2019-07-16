Oracle (ORCL) Shares Rose While Woodstock Has Cut by $398,507 Its Position; Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Position In Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Was Boosted

Woodstock Corp decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodstock Corp sold 7,519 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 202,295 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.87 million, down from 209,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodstock Corp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $58.61. About 8.28 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Enables Businesses to Launch an Online Store Within 30 Days; 10/04/2018 – KILL Tipalti Announces Multi-Entity and PO Matching Integration with NetSuite; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN 44 PCT VS 44 PCT REPORTED LAST QTR; 10/04/2018 – Oracle AI Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 25/04/2018 – TechCrunch EU: Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a `brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Books 3Q Charge of $6.9 Billion Related to Tax Overhaul; 16/04/2018 – Oracle Co-CEO Tells Trump Pentagon Cloud Plan Makes ‘No Sense’; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among Younger Guests that Demand More Personalized Incentives and Experiences; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) by 2.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 137,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 44.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.26M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.29M, up from 6.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Crescent Point Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.13. About 2.59 million shares traded. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) has declined 52.84% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CPG News: 25/05/2018 – Crescent Point Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL RELEASES LETTER TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CRESCENT POINT ENERGY AND ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO NOMINATE FOUR HIGHLY-QUALIFIED, INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS FOR ELECTION TO THE CRESCENT POIN…; 19/04/2018 – ISS backs Cation Capital’s nominations to Crescent Point board; 04/05/2018 – CRESCENT POINT HOLDERS ELECT ALL COMPANY BOARD NOMINEES; 20/04/2018 – Crescent Point Strikes Back at ISS Support for Cation Nominees; 05/03/2018 Crescent Point Energy Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL SAYS “URGES” CRESCENT POINT ENERGY SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE THEIR BLUE PROXY OR BLUE VIF IN FAVOUR OF 4 OF CATION’S INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR NOMINEES; 09/04/2018 – Cation Capital to nominate four candidates to Crescent Point Energy’s board; 01/05/2018 – CPPIB SUPPORTS CRESCENT POINT BOARD SLATE IN CATION PROXY FIGHT; 24/04/2018 – CATION CAPITAL SAYS COMMENTED ON A REPORT FROM GLASS LEWIS & CO REGARDING ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AT CRESCENT POINT ENERGY CORP

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Community Financial Svcs Gp Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.13% or 6,918 shares. Scott And Selber Inc invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Raymond James stated it has 524,517 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.15% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 241,300 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank has 0.16% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 1.85 million shares. Bonness Enterprises holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 25,700 shares. Miller Invest Management Limited Partnership reported 0.14% stake. Stralem Incorporated owns 133,030 shares for 3.27% of their portfolio. Deutsche National Bank Ag has 6.37 million shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Compton Capital Ri holds 7,325 shares. Aspiriant Ltd stated it has 15,578 shares. Cap Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.24% or 76,921 shares. United Asset Strategies Incorporated has 15,261 shares. Jensen Investment holds 7.50 million shares or 4.79% of its portfolio. Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Incorporated Ltd accumulated 0.12% or 25,221 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.36 billion for 20.64 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) by 38,650 shares to 3.57M shares, valued at $30.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) by 36,234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM).