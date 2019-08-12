Oracle (ORCL) Shares Rose While Public Sector Pension Investment Board Increased Stake by $2.69 Million; As Tyler Technologies (TYL) Valuation Rose, Stockbridge Partners Has Cut Its Holding

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 34.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 302,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 568,568 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.22 million, down from 871,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $251.63. About 98,775 shares traded. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 10/05/2018 – TYLER: H. LYNN MOORE JR. ADDS CEO TO TITLE; 31/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies and FairWay Resolution Limited Make Online Dispute Resolution a Reality in New Zealand; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC TYL.N SAYS JOHN S. MARR JR APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.73-Adj EPS $4.83; 18/04/2018 – TYLER SAYS DEAL WON’T ADD TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 02/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies 1Q Rev $221.2M; 20/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Provide ERP and Community Development Solutions to the City of Peoria, Illinois; 29/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in June Investor Conferences

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 31.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought 50,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 212,844 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.43M, up from 162,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $53.24. About 5.61 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel lnefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on China; 08/05/2018 – Atlatl Software Announces Market Partnership Between Oracle CPQ Cloud and Atlatl’s Visual and Augmented Reality Product; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP – QTRLY TOTAL HARDWARE REVENUES $994 MLN VS $ 1,028 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media lnfluencer Campaigns; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Communications Helps Evolve IP Expand Services; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys Datascience.com To Boost Big Data Analytics Offerings — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50M From Oracle; 10/05/2018 – RIMINI STREET INC – EXPECT U.S. FEDERAL DISTRICT COURT TO RULE ON MATTER RELATED TO ORACLE SOMETIME IN 2018; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of P

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 2.2% or 63,410 shares. Madison Invest Hldgs reported 0.01% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Pictet North America Advsrs Sa holds 71,279 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Kcm Investment Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.17% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 875,657 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 0.43% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 535,375 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Company reported 9,458 shares. Wilkins Counsel holds 0.08% or 4,700 shares. Motco accumulated 114,204 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Private Wealth Limited Liability stated it has 18,807 shares. Victory Cap Management Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 37,328 shares. 63,782 were reported by Ancora Ltd. Jcic Asset invested in 0.02% or 835 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 206,507 shares. 7,193 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Limited.

Public Sector Pension Investment Board, which manages about $11.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 303,826 shares to 71,936 shares, valued at $4.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 1.28 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 463,627 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

