Oracle (ORCL) Shares Rose While Portland Investment Counsel Has Lowered Holding by $520,408; Ejf Capital Trimmed Its Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Holding by $3.08 Million

Portland Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 12.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portland Investment Counsel Inc sold 9,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 64,953 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.70 million, down from 74,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.39. About 410,479 shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 23/04/2018 – BPM LLP Helps Clients Achieve Rapid Growth with NetSuite; 23/04/2018 – BISTel and Oracle preview powerful A.I. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover; 08/05/2018 – Atlatl Software Announces Market Partnership Between Oracle CPQ Cloud and Atlatl’s Visual and Augmented Reality Product; 04/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: at a private dinner with Trump last night, Oracle CEO criticized the bidding process for a big Pentagon clou; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CASE AGAINST GOOGLE REMANDED FOR TRIAL ON DAMAGES; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 22/03/2018 – More Than 60% of Drug Safety Experts Plan To Use AI to Improve the Speed and Security of Adverse Event Case Processing; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CONCLUDES 3Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES, EST. 2.55B

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 29.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 68,541 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 161,122 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.41M, down from 229,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.5. About 29,430 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National ASociation (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 22/03/2018 Zions Banc Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP SAYS ON APRIL 05, UNDER TERMS OF PLAN OF MERGER, CO WILL BE MERGED WITH AND INTO UNIT, WITH UNIT CONTINUING AS SURVIVING ENTITY; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ZION shares while 168 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 164.05 million shares or 2.46% less from 168.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc invested in 456,798 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National ASociation (NASDAQ:ZION). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% or 297,382 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Group reported 72,222 shares. Ci reported 46,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Royal London Asset Mngmt reported 73,921 shares stake. Northern Corporation has 0.02% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National ASociation (NASDAQ:ZION). Panagora Asset stated it has 1.65 million shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National ASociation (NASDAQ:ZION). 23,752 were reported by Shell Asset Management. Mufg Americas Hldgs Corporation reported 20,619 shares. Wade G W And Incorporated accumulated 8,273 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc has 0.01% invested in Zions Bancorporation, National ASociation (NASDAQ:ZION). First Interstate Commercial Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National ASociation (NASDAQ:ZION). Gideon Capital Advisors has 10,671 shares.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $805.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific City Financial Corp by 86,227 shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $26.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB) by 28,719 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Orrstown Finl Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:ORRF).

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National ASociation (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.89M for 10.21 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National ASociation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Holderness Invests Co, a North Carolina-based fund reported 32,816 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc holds 0.78% or 341,212 shares. 54,671 were accumulated by Rampart Invest Mgmt Co Ltd Co. Patten & Patten Inc Tn holds 0.04% or 5,706 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership invested 2.18% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). South Dakota Invest Council reported 0.72% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Polen Capital Management Limited Company holds 14.44 million shares or 3.99% of its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communications has 6.22% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 16.43 million shares. Moreover, Mairs Pwr Inc has 0.02% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Captrust Advsrs invested 0.24% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cetera Limited Liability Corporation holds 30,619 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Budros Ruhlin And Roe invested 1.31% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Montag A Associates Inc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 40,812 shares. Highlander Cap Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 1.36% or 102,621 shares.

