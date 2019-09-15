Oracle (ORCL) Shares Rose While First Quadrant LP Raised Stake by $714,952; Horizon Investment Services Has Lifted Tech Data (TECD) Holding by $305,240

Horizon Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 45.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investment Services Llc bought 2,935 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 9,450 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $988,000, up from 6,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $105.23. About 214,270 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500.

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 12,767 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 264,165 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.05 million, up from 251,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 14.40 million shares traded or 0.49% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on earnings, investing; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Java SE 10 Release Arrives; 10/04/2018 – SantaPark Arctic World Fuels Growth and Deeper Guest Satisfaction with Oracle Hospitality Cloud; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE RELEASING BLOCKCHAIN PLATFORM THIS MONTH, APPS IN JUNE; 21/03/2018 – Contract Provides Discounts on Oracle Cloud, Licenses, Hardware, Education, Consulting and Support Services; 27/03/2018 – U.S. APPEALS COURT REVIVES ORACLE’S ORCL.N BILLION-DOLLAR COPYRIGHT CLAIM AGAINST GOOGLE GOOGL.O; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on healthcare, dividends, Geico; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Financial Services Global Survey Reveals Consumer Expectations for Digital Banking; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of Patient Centricity

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI) by 8,349 shares to 15,555 shares, valued at $2.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 7,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,500 shares, and cut its stake in Arthur J Gallagher Co (NYSE:AJG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Choate Inv Advisors has invested 0.06% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Of Toledo Na Oh holds 1.23% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 86,611 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Comml Bank Wealth has 0.18% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Tiverton Asset Limited Liability Com has 47,836 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Rech reported 2.54 million shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Btr Mngmt invested in 0.26% or 24,581 shares. Cypress Cap Mgmt Limited Com (Wy) invested in 0.03% or 500 shares. Martin Tn invested in 28,572 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 677 shares. Gulf International Bank & Trust (Uk) reported 0.56% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Whittier Tru reported 155,483 shares. Sei Invs holds 1.46M shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Voya Ltd reported 0.21% stake. Quadrant Capital Mngmt Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 55,590 shares. Smith Asset Management Group LP stated it has 1.89% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Horizon Investment Services Llc, which manages about $205.38 million and $147.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,912 shares to 8,738 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,302 shares, and cut its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold TECD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 35.85 million shares or 1.16% more from 35.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Serv Automobile Association holds 0% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 13,837 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 292,547 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.72M shares. 213,010 were reported by Arrowstreet Partnership. Citigroup Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 0.01% or 6,429 shares. Lyrical Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 1.58 million shares or 2.28% of the stock. Qs Ltd Com holds 0.06% or 53,979 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd owns 54,510 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 25,732 shares. 9,499 are owned by Gam Ag. 4,942 were reported by Schroder Group Incorporated. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 51,147 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt holds 0.01% or 23,999 shares in its portfolio.

