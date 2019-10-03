Oracle (ORCL) Shares Rose While Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Lowered Stake; Caterpillar (CAT) Valuation Declined While Marietta Investment Partners Has Trimmed by $1.89 Million Its Holding

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 29.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 5,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 13,622 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $776,000, down from 19,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $53.76. About 8.14 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/05/2018 – ORACLE – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO BUY DATASCIENCE.COM, WHOSE PLATFORM CENTRALIZES DATA SCIENCE TOOLS, PROJECTS, INFRASTRUCTURE IN FULLY-GOVERNED WORKSPACE; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT EXTENDS TO THE NEW ENGLAND BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD; 29/03/2018 – VINCI Energies Switches to Rimini Street Support for Its Oracle Database and Oracle E-Business Suite Application; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition Of Oracle Cloud Specialist Certus Solutions; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: AUTONOMOUS DATABASE TO ACCELERATE TECH ECOSYSTEM GROWTH; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s billion-dollar copyright claim against Google; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q TOTAL COSTS 7.38B RUPEES; 20/03/2018 – Oracle’s Disappointing Cloud Growth Prompts Three Downgrades; 30/03/2018 – Forbes: Larry Ellison: Oracle Is Revolutionizing The Database — And IT Service Delivery; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir)

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 68.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 13,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 6,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $859,000, down from 20,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $119.69. About 2.21 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Just Gave Huge Vote of Confidence in Global Economy; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Sales Show Mining Is Booming Again in Latin America; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.82, EST. $2.12; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – 2018 SHORT-TERM INCENTIVE COMPENSATION EXPENSE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $1.4 BILLION, NEARLY THE SAME AS 2017; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS STRONG GLOBAL DEMAND FOR COMMODITIES IS EXPECTED TO BE A POSITIVE FOR HEAVY CONSTRUCTION AND QUARRY AND AGGREGATE CUSTOMERS; 03/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $156 FROM $172; 22/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 14/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR IR HEAD CAMPBELL SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 08/05/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE STRENGTH IN RESOURCE INDUSTRIES END MARKET

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “IBM Stock Looks Cheap Here – Investorplace.com” on September 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Buy for October – Investorplace.com” published on October 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Oracle Buys CrowdTwist – PRNewswire” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “These 2 Stocks Got Crushed by the Market Today — Are They Now Buys? – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Stock Has Pros and Cons, But Is It a Buy? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.03B and $997.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (GOVT) by 51,901 shares to 175,349 shares, valued at $4.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 40,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 620,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Quality Muncp Income (NAD).

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Ally, Anthem, Caterpillar, CVS, Deere, Oracle, PayPal, Rite Aid, Square, Uber, UnitedHealth and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Beaten-Down Industrials Worth Considering Now – Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Should Value Investors Consider Caterpillar Stock Now? – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $304.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 14,006 shares to 67,994 shares, valued at $7.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingersoll Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) by 3,487 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,327 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

