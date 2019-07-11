Oracle (ORCL) Shares Rose While Black Creek Investment Management Trimmed by $47.54 Million Its Stake; Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Holding in Citigroup (C) Decreased by $1.11 Million as Shares Rose

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 41.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 17,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,443 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 43,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $71.61. About 10.07 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/03/2018 – FANNIE MAE – THE SALE OF REPERFORMING LOANS IS BEING MARKETED IN COLLABORATION WITH CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, INC; 15/03/2018 – ADIDAS AG ADSGn.DE : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING TO BUY; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman portfolio manager Steve Eisman’s top pick is Citigroup; 22/03/2018 – CITI’S LAYTON COMMENTS AT METAL BULLETIN ZINC CONF. IN LONDON; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in lrving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 07/03/2018 – Revised Time for Independence Realty Trust’s Presentation at Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Results May Prove Whether Higher Rates Pay Off; 25/04/2018 – Fortescue Target Price Cut 2.4% to A$4/Share by Citi; 05/04/2018 – CHEMCHINA’S SYNGENTA CNNCC.UL SAYS HAS MANDATED BNP PARIBAS, CITI, CREDIT SUISSE AND HSBC TO ARRANGE A SERIES OF FIXED INCOME INVESTOR MEETINGS STARTING ON APRIL 9, 2018

Black Creek Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 17.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc sold 896,961 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.18M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $224.30 million, down from 5.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $59.98. About 9.51M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference May 15; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES, EST. 10.30B; 07/03/2018 – Gates has been the richest person in the world for 18 of the past 24 years. The Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffett, took the third spot on the list with a net worth of $84 billion; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Hotels 2018” Reveals Operators Are Struggling to Find Relevance Among; 15/05/2018 – Three Rivers Provider Network (TRPN) Appoints Scott Smith as President and CEO; 23/04/2018 – Bronto Makes Product Recommendations Personal Across Channels; 25/04/2018 – VIVOBAREFOOT Makes Giant Strides in Transforming the Footwear Industry; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Is Said to Raise Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE: DON’T EXPECT SHARE BUYBACK TO EXCEED $4B NEXT QUARTER; 19/03/2018 – Oracle’s New Licenses Sales Drop While Revenue Meets Estimates

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 earnings per share, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.23B for 9.73 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,668 shares to 71,607 shares, valued at $11.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 20,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup to add to investment-banking ranks, selectively – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: AMD, DAL, C, BB – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CannTrust: What A Mess – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris: No Smoke. Radio? (Video) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford also sold $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 2.06% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Shikiar Asset invested in 2.95% or 113,307 shares. Annex Advisory Ser Ltd Llc has 27,796 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Buckingham Cap Management Inc owns 21,785 shares. Ipg Advisors Ltd reported 24,505 shares stake. 200,000 are held by Masters Ltd Llc. Blair William And Com Il stated it has 0.08% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Macroview Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 556 shares. Capital Investment Advsrs Ltd Com owns 75,449 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Johnson Investment Counsel invested in 13,802 shares. Ameritas Prtn invested in 0.12% or 42,145 shares. Loews Corp, a New York-based fund reported 40,584 shares. Newman Dignan Sheerar, Rhode Island-based fund reported 10,609 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 13,857 shares. Menora Mivtachim has 0.02% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $2.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grifols S A (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 45,056 shares to 3.27 million shares, valued at $65.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 419,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.59 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nielsen Hldgs Plc.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 21.12 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Capital Management holds 168,686 shares. Timber Creek Capital Management Lc holds 96,082 shares or 3.48% of its portfolio. Pinnacle owns 288,012 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. First Commonwealth Pa accumulated 22,139 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Magellan Asset Mngmt has invested 5.4% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Natixis owns 213,763 shares. Fulton Commercial Bank Na holds 0.09% or 22,688 shares in its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.17% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 257,524 shares. Artisan Ptnrs Ltd Partnership holds 1.2% or 11.33 million shares in its portfolio. Telos has invested 0.65% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Daiwa Securities Group has 168,694 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 1.40M shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Fdx Advsrs holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 79,455 shares. Welch Grp Inc Limited Liability Company owns 6,720 shares.