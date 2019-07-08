Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Boosted Position; As Sturm Ruger & Co (RGR) Share Price Declined, Holder Gsa Capital Partners Llp Decreased by $506,324 Its Holding

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 6.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 6,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,732 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.30 million, up from 92,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $59.55. About 9.01 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on China; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – ORACLE CO-CEO CATZ SAYS EXPECTS ACCELERATION IN ITS CLOUD BUSINESS BUT CAN’T TIME IT; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 15/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos heeded the advice of the Oracle of Omaha; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE IN PACT WITH MIDWESTERN HIGHER EDUCATION COMPACT; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Appeals Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Underwhelms Investors With Cloud Revenue, Forecast; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technologi

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Sturm Ruger & Co Inc (RGR) by 67.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp sold 9,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4,757 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $252,000, down from 14,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Sturm Ruger & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $947.45M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $54.27. About 85,861 shares traded. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) has declined 10.06% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.49% the S&P500. Some Historical RGR News: 25/04/2018 – ISS BACKS ELECTION OF ALL STURM RUGER DIRECTOR NOMINEES AHEAD OF MAY 9 SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 20/04/2018 – VSTO, AOBC, RGR: Student shot at Forest High School; 09/05/2018 – Gun Control Activists Target Sturm Ruger’s Shareholder Meeting; 22/05/2018 – PROPOSED RULE CHANGES ON COMMERCIAL FIREARM EXPORT WILL APPEAR IN U.S. FEDERAL REGISTER ON THURSDAY-OFFICIAL; 20/03/2018 – AOBC, RGR: St Mary’s County MD – Active shooter at a High School – several students reported shot. MCI Declared. #breaking – ! $AOBC $RGR; 18/05/2018 – AOBC, RGR: There was a shooting at Santa Fe high school this morning.. an officer down.. praying for the students and staff.. – ! $AOBC $RGR; 12/03/2018 – Sturm Ruger Issues Letter to Shareholders to Demonstrate ‘Track Record of Promoting Safe, Responsible use of Firearms’; 22/05/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TO PUBLISH PROPOSED RULE CHANGES FOR GUN EXPORTS ON THURSDAY-STATE DEPARTMENT OFFICIAL; 12/03/2018 – Sturm Ruger Seeks to Assure Holders Amid Gun Backlash; 29/03/2018 – Sturm Ruger Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6,589 shares to 12,537 shares, valued at $715,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 45,752 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,178 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Joel Isaacson And Ltd Liability Corp reported 10,158 shares. 6,725 are owned by Ferguson Wellman Management. 29,477 were reported by Provise Grp Inc Ltd Liability. Mngmt Inc reported 1,352 shares. Howland Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 4,056 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ballentine Prtnrs holds 0.06% or 20,947 shares in its portfolio. Perritt reported 11,550 shares stake. Capital City Fl stated it has 41,012 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 2.00M shares. Perkins Coie reported 1.37% stake. Gyroscope Cap Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.62% or 29,661 shares in its portfolio. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mgmt reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank owns 75,197 shares. Woodley Farra Manion reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Schafer Cullen Capital reported 122,052 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold RGR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 13.03 million shares or 0.21% less from 13.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Smithfield Trust has invested 0% in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR). Kbc Group Nv reported 807 shares. Geode Mngmt Limited Liability has 0% invested in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) for 218,941 shares. Stephens Ar holds 203 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 58,633 were reported by Invesco. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR). Fund Management Sa, France-based fund reported 6,300 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 987 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 17,378 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stifel Financial accumulated 0% or 18,790 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.01% in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR). Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Ltd Co stated it has 153,775 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.03% in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) or 4,757 shares. Riverhead Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,186 shares stake. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) for 169,003 shares.

