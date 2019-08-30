Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder South Dakota Investment Council Has Cut Position; Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Has Lifted Its Ingredion (INGR) Stake by $487,766 as Market Value Declined

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 40.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd bought 5,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 18,025 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71 million, up from 12,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $76.92. About 141,838 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q EPS $1.68; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ingredion To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Expecs Ingredion Will Remain One of the Top Producers of Starches and Sweeteners; 04/04/2018 – Ingredion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – SweeGen and lngredion bring non-GMO Reb M to Colombia; 20/04/2018 – INGREDION RAISED TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Ingredion’s Success at Shifting Product Mix Toward Larger Proportion of Specialty Food, Starch Ingredients; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,469 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 09/05/2018 – Ingredion Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 16; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.90 TO $8.20

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 13.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 109,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 729,728 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.19 million, down from 839,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $51.83. About 3.51 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/05/2018 – ORACLE – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO BUY DATASCIENCE.COM, WHOSE PLATFORM CENTRALIZES DATA SCIENCE TOOLS, PROJECTS, INFRASTRUCTURE IN FULLY-GOVERNED WORKSPACE; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 26/04/2018 – Magic Memories Grows its Business by Capturing Smiles Across the World; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS PLAN TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 23/04/2018 – Blu Coffee Distributors Brews Success in the Philippines; 28/03/2018 – Google weighs appeal after court setback in Oracle feud; 08/05/2018 – Atlatl Software Announces Market Partnership Between Oracle CPQ Cloud and Atlatl’s Visual and Augmented Reality Product; 25/04/2018 – Loot Crate Achieves Explosive Growth on NetSuite; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Rupen Shah as Vice President of Independent Software Vendor Alliances and Strategy

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 16,500 shares to 66,500 shares, valued at $2.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 114,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvey Cap has invested 0.79% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 825,036 were reported by Ashmore Wealth. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Pa stated it has 0.12% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.67% or 321,655 shares. Sun Life Financial reported 19,067 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Riverbridge Prns Limited Liability Corp has 5,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Renaissance Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 97,300 shares. Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 1,643 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Ltd Llc reported 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Koshinski Asset reported 0% stake. Counselors Inc accumulated 34,110 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Liability Co invested in 1,590 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Co Ny stated it has 56,322 shares. Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 1.47 million shares. Everett Harris & Company Ca reported 5,554 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.00 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MBB) by 4,500 shares to 17,200 shares, valued at $1.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 25,631 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,120 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold INGR shares while 114 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 57.75 million shares or 6.04% less from 61.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Llc holds 0.34% or 7,900 shares in its portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsr holds 0% or 522 shares. Corecommodity Mngmt Lc accumulated 1.11% or 20,718 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 262,867 shares. Dean Inv Associate Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.12% or 8,934 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Cordasco Fincl Network holds 0.01% or 93 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0.07% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) or 3,040 shares. Jnba Advsr holds 40 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Limited Com invested in 0.02% or 17,851 shares. Voloridge Inv Ltd reported 0.08% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 105 shares. Wellington Group Llp reported 300,930 shares stake.