Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Trimmed Stake by $1.21 Million; Cooke & Bieler LP Raised Stake in Williams (WSM) by $1.09 Million

Seaward Management Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership sold 22,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 842,456 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.25 million, down from 865,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 7.19M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 11/04/2018 – Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of Campaigns in Progress; 07/05/2018 – ORACLE CEO MARK HURD SPEAKS AT COMPANY’S HEADQUARTERS; 01/05/2018 – New Groundbreaking Customer Cloud Service Helps Utilities Improve Service, Reduce Costs and Accelerate Time to Go Live; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: Oracle’s Aggressive Sales Tactics Are Backfiring With Customers; 25/04/2018 – Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a ‘brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 15/05/2018 – Oracle: Happening now! Crowd-Sources – Data Driven – Autonomous Database #Cloud World Tour:; 25/05/2018 – TucsonNewsNow: BREAKING: Avoid intersection of Oracle and Wetmore in #Tucson Motorcycle crash has closed several lanes. Only; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – SHAREHOLDERS HAVE VOTED IN FAVOUR OF PROPOSED ACQUISITION BY ORACLE CORP THROUGH ITS UNIT VIA A SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ: CLOUD REVENUES TO GROW 19-23% IN 4Q

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Williams (WSM) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 19,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 793,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.63M, up from 773,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Williams for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $65.8. About 1.92 million shares traded or 15.45% up from the average. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 13/03/2018 – WEST ELM LAUNCHES WEST ELM LOCAL EXPERIENCES, BRINGING CUSTOMERS CLOSER TO THE CRAFTSMANSHIP OF REGIONAL ARTISTS; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $4.12 TO $4.22; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – RAISES 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN KIDS TO OPEN FIRST BRANDED SHOP-IN-SHOP IN JOHN LEWIS DEPARTMENT STORES AND DEDICATED UK ECOMMERCE SITE; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 10 PCT TO $0.43/SHR; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE BRAND REVENUE GROWTH OF 5.5%; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q EPS $1.13; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $44; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA 1Q ADJ EPS 67C, EST. 58C; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Sees FY18 Capital Spending $200M-$220M

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81 billion and $5.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in State Street (NYSE:STT) by 19,449 shares to 1.87M shares, valued at $123.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Te Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) by 13,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02 million shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).

More notable recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Williams-Sonoma Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “POTTERY BARN INTRODUCES MIX-AND-MATCH TEXTILES COLLECTION WITH FASHION DESIGNERS EMILY CURRENT AND MERITT ELLIOTT – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About Williams-Sonoma, Inc.’s (NYSE:WSM) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “12 Stocks To Watch For August 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.04% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 3,071 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 49,308 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Paloma Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Moreover, Nordea Investment Management Ab has 0% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Optimum Inv owns 0.01% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 800 shares. Illinois-based Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.16% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). 297,276 are owned by Systematic Mngmt Lp. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.04% or 57,556 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt has 2,524 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora has invested 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). First Personal Financial Svcs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.08 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “13 major Bay Area layoffs in 2019 – San Francisco Business Times” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 6,147 shares to 125,475 shares, valued at $24.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 122,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,698 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And Inc accumulated 53,586 shares. Cutter Brokerage Inc owns 8,897 shares. Gm Advisory Incorporated holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 18,180 shares. Investment House Llc invested 0.41% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Stillwater Invest stated it has 12,848 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Lc holds 0.01% or 7,336 shares in its portfolio. America First Inv Limited Liability Co holds 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 92 shares. White Pine Cap Llc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 259,059 are owned by Jefferies Lc. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct owns 0.39% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 206,507 shares. Alpha Windward Lc has 0.15% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hl Fincl Services Limited Liability Corp owns 36,201 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss reported 26.71 million shares. Moreover, Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.04% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 2,255 shares. Mcmillion Cap Inc owns 1.97% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 67,669 shares.