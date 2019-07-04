Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Saturna Capital Boosted Its Position; Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Increased Home Depot Ord (HD) Position by $3.82 Million as Market Value Rose

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 7,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 691,854 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.16 million, up from 684,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $196.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $58.86. About 9.20 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD SOFTWARE AS A SERVICE (SAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 33% TO $1.2 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 27/03/2018 – Oracle Wins Appeals Court Ruling Against Google in Long-Running Copyright Case; 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by LinkedIn as Video Viewability Partner; 09/05/2018 – Oracle to Launch Internet ‘Weather Map’; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – ONE-TIME NET CHARGE OF $6.9 BLN RELATED TO 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT RECORDED IN QTR; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE BOOSTS SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $212.1. About 2.12 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 06/03/2018 – Granite Gold® Makes Stone Care Easy at The Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: THURSDAY: Speaker Ryan to Visit Home Depot Headquarters in Atlanta

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (NYSE:PII) by 26,754 shares to 51,746 shares, valued at $4.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harris (NYSE:HRS) by 4,000 shares to 390,660 shares, valued at $62.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 482,049 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

