Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Puzo Michael J Trimmed Its Position; As Suncoke Energy (SXC) Shares Declined, Mangrove Partners Lifted Its Holding

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 37.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 8,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 14,950 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $852,000, down from 23,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.75. About 14.40 million shares traded or 0.49% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/03/2018 – Oracle to Break Down the Barriers to Creating Epic Customer Experiences at Modern Customer Experience 2018; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg; 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE BOOSTS SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 DIRECTORS; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S CATZ: CLOUD REVENUES TO GROW 19-23% IN 4Q; 23/05/2018 – Inside Grapeshot’s $325 million decision to sell to Oracle, despite some investors thinking it could have grown into a $1 billion startup; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on GE, China trade; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 22/03/2018 – More Than 60% of Drug Safety Experts Plan To Use AI to Improve the Speed and Security of Adverse Event Case Processing; 16/04/2018 – Oracle Co-CEO Tells Trump Pentagon Cloud Plan Makes ‘No Sense’

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Suncoke Energy Inc (SXC) by 697.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 2.59M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.55% . The hedge fund held 2.96 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.31M, up from 371,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Suncoke Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $654.88M market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.18. About 871,065 shares traded. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has declined 34.00% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SXC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ SunCoke Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SXC); 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE PROJECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $61 MLN; 09/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP SXCP.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE TO SXCP GUIDANCE OF $215 MLN TO $225 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 26c; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW EXPECT TO BE BETWEEN $122 TO $132 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q Rev $350.5M; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Capital Adds Spirit Realty, Exits SunCoke Energy: 13F; 06/03/2018 SunCoke Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY REVENUE $214.8 MLN VS $195.6 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baystate Wealth Limited Company holds 0.04% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 4,987 shares. Barry Invest Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 127,481 shares or 2.49% of all its holdings. Yhb Inv Advsrs holds 1.46% or 160,878 shares in its portfolio. Fund Mngmt Sa invested 0.11% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Pennsylvania invested in 0.33% or 142,943 shares. Smithbridge Asset De reported 62,230 shares stake. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh reported 86,611 shares. 23,240 are held by Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Adage Partners Gru Ltd Llc has invested 0.39% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). The California-based Eqis Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.18% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cardinal Capital Inc accumulated 213,623 shares or 1.21% of the stock. Moreover, State Teachers Retirement System has 0.54% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Element Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3.95% or 1.02 million shares. Grand Jean Capital Management owns 7,000 shares.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $269.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 6,692 shares to 37,893 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,126 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 24 investors sold SXC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 72.01 million shares or 20.38% more from 59.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Valley Advisers Incorporated holds 0% or 5 shares in its portfolio. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability has 139,460 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) for 3,036 shares. Alpha Cubed Lc accumulated 23,914 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com reported 127,799 shares. Ubs Asset Americas owns 0% invested in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) for 52,187 shares. Cetera Advisor Ltd Llc accumulated 21,736 shares. Community State Bank Na stated it has 218 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Van Eck Associate has invested 0% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 1.32 million shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 49,565 shares. Highland Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.07% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) for 132,716 shares. Product Prns Ltd Liability Company has 0.07% invested in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 89,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

