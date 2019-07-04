Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Private Bank & Trust Co Decreased Holding as Share Value Rose; Winfield Associates Raised Stake in Progressive Ohio Com (PGR) by $820,440 as Stock Value Rose

Winfield Associates Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio Com (PGR) by 170.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winfield Associates Inc bought 11,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,080 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, up from 6,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winfield Associates Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $83.65. About 1.40 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED $7.17B; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 03/05/2018 – Progressive Offers Reporters Updated Newsroom; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 17.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 6,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,211 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, down from 40,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $58.86. About 9.20M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg; 28/04/2018 – OpenSource: Running the Vordel XML Gateway on Oracle VM; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Enables Smart Manufacturing with New Artificial Intelligence Cloud Applications; 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – EVOSYS UNVEILS PLAN TO BUY NORTH AMERICAN ORACLE CLOUD SERVICES; 25/04/2018 – TechCrunch EU: Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a `brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Signs Agreement with Midwestern Higher Education Compact; 29/05/2018 – @NeYoCompound would love to meet Warren Buffett, but doesn’t have any pressing finance or business questions for the Oracle of Omaha; 06/03/2018 – Romanian firm emerges as leader in automating business tasks; 01/05/2018 – TiE Inflect 2018 Releases Additional tracks and grand keynote speakers: Hadi Partovi CEO of Code.org, Thomas Kurian of Oracle,

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $708.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 409 shares to 4,543 shares, valued at $8.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VOO) by 3,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,795 shares, and has risen its stake in The Kraft Heinz Co.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.73 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wms Prtn Lc has invested 0.22% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Thomasville Fincl Bank owns 20,051 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Gardner Russo And Gardner Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 18,130 are owned by Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Corp. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust reported 1.55% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). New York-based F&V Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 3.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Invesco Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 18.01 million shares. Haverford Svcs owns 2.68% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 139,229 shares. Strategic Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 9,501 shares. Parkside Finance State Bank Tru holds 0.23% or 12,836 shares. Fincl Counselors invested in 0.08% or 34,110 shares. Moreover, Prudential Fin Incorporated has 0.52% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hendershot Invests stated it has 187,354 shares or 3.45% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Fincl Prtnrs holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 86,638 shares. Cumberland Advsr Inc has 6,183 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $4.89 million activity. Barbagallo John A sold $2.94 million worth of stock or 45,000 shares. Another trade for 292 shares valued at $19,663 was made by Snyder Barbara R on Monday, February 11. On Wednesday, January 30 the insider Charney M Jeffrey sold $1.20 million.