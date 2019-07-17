Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Platinum Investment Management LTD Decreased Position; Cbre Clarion Securities Has Cut Stake in Prologis (PLD) as Market Value Rose

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc decreased its stake in Prologis Inc. (PLD) by 18.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc sold 1.24M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.55M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $399.09M, down from 6.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $81.46. About 3.16M shares traded or 40.57% up from the average. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts DCT Industrial Rtgs On Watch Pos On Prologis Acqstn; 05/03/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – PROLOGIS WILL RETAIN ITS 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN NPR; 29/04/2018 – DCT Deal Could Be Announced Sun; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 26/04/2018 – Norway’s sovereign fund and Prologis sell logistics properties

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 12,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 29,418 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 41,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $58.61. About 8.14M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 18/05/2018 – Oracle Blockchain Cloud Service and Financial Services Enable Next-Gen Blockchain Innovators; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technological Challenges; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% IN 4Q; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CASE AGAINST GOOGLE REMANDED FOR TRIAL ON DAMAGES; 11/04/2018 – “The Loyalty Divide – Operator and Consumer Perspectives, Restaurant 2018” Reveals Operator Misconceptions of Consumer Loyalty; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 19.5% EFFECTIVE TAX RATE IN FISCAL 2019; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Financial Services Global Survey Reveals Consumer Expectations for Digital Banking; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Textura Payment Management Surpasses $500 billion in Construction Value Managed on System; 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New lnvalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and Mobile Web Traffic

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 1.50 million shares to 2.77 million shares, valued at $171.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Momo Inc by 2.24 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Merus N V.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelter Mutual Ins holds 234,880 shares or 3.72% of its portfolio. Investec Asset Mngmt Limited stated it has 11,788 shares. Telos Cap Incorporated invested in 0.65% or 38,821 shares. Massachusetts-based Penobscot Mngmt Company has invested 0.13% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Bailard has invested 0.1% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Ameriprise Financial reported 0.25% stake. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.3% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 4,830 are held by Ntv Asset Management Ltd Liability. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.49% or 4.41M shares. Natixis Advisors LP stated it has 1.38% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Dana Invest reported 38,746 shares. Cambiar Invsts Ltd Liability Com owns 554,067 shares. Foster And Motley reported 143,158 shares. 157,122 are owned by Mufg Americas Holdings. Moreover, Community Ser Gp Ltd Liability has 0.13% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37 billion for 20.64 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives accumulated 815 shares. First Manhattan Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 317,681 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust And has invested 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Meeder Asset Mngmt holds 15 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 246 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Artemis Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 906,303 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Agf Investments Inc invested in 0.3% or 369,354 shares. The Iowa-based Miles Capital has invested 1.37% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Cincinnati Insurance holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 140,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Co owns 2.35M shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Tiedemann Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Caprock Grp Inc Inc stated it has 3,500 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corp reported 124,781 shares stake. National Ins Tx invested 0.52% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).