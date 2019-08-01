Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Nwq Investment Management Company Has Decreased Its Stake as Valuation Rose; As Palo Alto Networks Com (PANW) Stock Declined, Pinebridge Investments LP Has Lowered by $10.12 Million Its Position

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (PANW) by 42.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 41,838 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 57,083 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.86M, down from 98,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $226.54. About 961,316 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – Portnox Announces New NAC-as-a-Service, Portnox CLEAR App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN; 12/04/2018 – SAN JUAN, PALO SECO PLANTS OUT OF SERVICE: UTILITY; 15/03/2018 – PALO ALTO, U.S. — Uber Technologies will start selling self-driving systems to outside companies, seeking to supply Toyota Motor and others. The U.S. ride-hailing company is in a fierce battle with Google affiliate Waymo in development of autonomous-vehicle technology; 23/04/2018 – Light Street’s Kacher Touts Palo Alto Networks at Sohn: TOPLive; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s rates SonicWALL B3; 22/05/2018 – Silverfort Announces New Threat-Based Multifactor Authentication App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 29.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc sold 576,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.37 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.81 million, down from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.3. About 11.52M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 09/04/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Quantum Medical Transport, Inc. Invited to Participate in the Oracle Blockchain Cloud Platform Beta Program; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of Patient Centricity; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q New Software Licenses $1.39B; 08/05/2018 – Elon Musk took on the Oracle of Omaha over the weekend, calling his ‘moat’ analogy ‘lame.’; 28/03/2018 – Google weighs appeal after court setback in Oracle feud; 24/04/2018 – From Home Kitchen to Multimillion Dollar Business: hint® Achieves Rapid Growth on NetSuite; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL FINAL DIV/SHR 130 RUPEES; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 06/03/2018 – IT Convergence and lnspyrus Sign Global Partnership Agreement to Deliver Next-Gen Invoice Automation to Drive Finance Transformation

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23 billion and $4.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hp Inc Com by 254,961 shares to 948,839 shares, valued at $18.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP) by 267,173 shares in the quarter, for a total of 411,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp Com (NYSE:LMT).

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $25.91M for 209.76 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Cap Lc has 1,220 shares. Omers Administration reported 29,400 shares. 588 are held by Ls Investment Advisors Ltd. Monetta Finance Service Incorporated has invested 0.53% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 8,150 shares. Trust Of Vermont holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 1,422 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Com owns 39,087 shares or 0.66% of their US portfolio. Pinebridge LP invested in 0.28% or 57,083 shares. 100 are held by North Star Investment. Investment Advsrs reported 0.94% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). M&T Fincl Bank Corp reported 20,262 shares. Avalon Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 1,171 shares. Wesbanco Bancorporation Inc reported 12,684 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Mckinley Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Delaware reported 1.23% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Sfe Investment Counsel accumulated 18,113 shares or 1.98% of the stock.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.68 million activity. $1.68M worth of stock was sold by Klarich Lee on Tuesday, February 12. On Friday, February 1 ZUK NIR sold $6.53M worth of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) or 30,000 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 19.55 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Fund holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 50,662 shares. 34,525 were accumulated by Godshalk Welsh Cap. Cetera Advsr Ltd Company holds 30,246 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg Sa reported 484,993 shares stake. White Pine Cap Ltd Co accumulated 5,254 shares. The Massachusetts-based Trillium Asset Lc has invested 0.03% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Colonial holds 1.02% or 100,020 shares in its portfolio. Psagot Inv House Ltd owns 194,375 shares. Spinnaker Tru owns 18,460 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Assetmark Incorporated holds 25,022 shares. Jnba Fincl holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 8,456 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Mufg Americas Corp invested 0.24% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Charter has invested 0.24% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Boltwood Cap Management accumulated 28,476 shares or 1% of the stock.

