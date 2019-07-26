Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Nomura Asset Management Company LTD Lowered Stake by $2.66 Million; Stamps Com (STMP) Shareholder Strategic Global Advisors Upped Stake by $475,632

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 6.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd sold 50,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 734,259 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.44 million, down from 784,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $58.5. About 4.44M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 23/04/2018 – BISTel and Oracle preview powerful A.I. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover; 23/04/2018 – Oracle Applications Users Group Launches Career Center; 25/04/2018 – TechCrunch EU: Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a `brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufacturing and Wholesale Distribution Space; 22/05/2018 – Fourth-Gen Intelligent Data Hub Solution Frees Businesses from Oracle Lock-In; 16/04/2018 – Oracle Co-CEO Tells Trump Pentagon Cloud Plan Makes ‘No Sense’; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: SCOOP: Oracle’ CEO Safra Catz Raises Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 15/05/2018 – Australia probes claim Google harvests data, consumers pay; 15/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos heeded the advice of the Oracle of Omaha; 29/03/2018 – Eigen Development Achieves Oracle Payment Interface (OPI) Validation for the Oracle Hospitality OPERA Solution

Strategic Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 299.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc bought 5,872 shares as the company’s stock declined 77.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,830 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $637,000, up from 1,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $831.03M market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $47.99. About 289,631 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 82.31% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.74% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 07/03/2018 Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 15; 24/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Wins Two Stevie® Awards in 2018 American Business Awards®; 11/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Named 2018 Top Small Business for Customer Service; 22/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Reverb.com, the World’s Most Popular Music Gear Website; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.73-EPS $8.70; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stampscom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STMP); 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q EPS $2.54; 28/03/2018 – Stamps.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q ADJ EPS $2.54, EST. $1.90

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.60 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs Power holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 30,849 shares. Alesco Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.02% or 5,282 shares. Peddock Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.09% or 3,247 shares. Hbk Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 37,044 shares. Wellington Management Group Inc Llp accumulated 0% or 405,092 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp reported 4.61 million shares. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us Inc holds 1.03 million shares. High Pointe Management Limited Com owns 36,570 shares. First Fin Bancshares reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Eastern Bancshares has 5,976 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Academy Mngmt Tx holds 4.37% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 351,188 shares. Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsr has 0.12% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Regions Corp invested in 418,115 shares. Loews, New York-based fund reported 18,163 shares. Williams Jones And Assoc Lc stated it has 0.13% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

Nomura Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $32.64B and $10.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agnc Invt Corp by 150,164 shares to 628,753 shares, valued at $11.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 10,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,005 shares, and has risen its stake in Verisign Inc (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $172,200 activity. Habiger David C had bought 572 shares worth $49,980 on Thursday, March 14.

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87M and $475.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 5,211 shares to 2,577 shares, valued at $206,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,730 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).