Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Neville Rodie & Shaw Lifted Its Position; Bluestein R H & Company Holding in Masco (MAS) Upped by $445,575 as Market Valuation Rose

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 4.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc bought 7,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 174,485 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.37 million, up from 167,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $173.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 7.92 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 16/05/2018 – ORACLE – SIGNED AGREEMENT TO BUY DATASCIENCE.COM, WHOSE PLATFORM CENTRALIZES DATA SCIENCE TOOLS, PROJECTS, INFRASTRUCTURE IN FULLY-GOVERNED WORKSPACE; 07/05/2018 – Oracle’s Mark Hurd Echoes Concerns on Pentagon’s Cloud Process; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Expects to More Than Double Size of SaaS Business ‘Very Quickly’; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Underwhelms Investors With Cloud Revenue, Forecast; 02/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE’S ELLISON: MORE AUTONOMOUS DATABASE SERVICES COMING; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Enables Smart Manufacturing with New Artificial Intelligence Cloud Applications; 08/05/2018 – Oracle Marketing Cloud Transforms Sales Process with Powerful New Data Integrations; 16/04/2018 – Pentagon revises request for cloud computing services; 18/05/2018 – Oracle Blockchain Cloud Service and Financial Services Enable Next-Gen Blockchain Innovators

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 130.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 11,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 20,175 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $793,000, up from 8,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $40.73. About 2.08M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 09/03/2018 Masco Corporation Announces Completion of Kichler Lighting Acquisition; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.32% or 9,612 shares in its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 164,611 shares. Curbstone Fin Mngmt Corporation holds 0.19% or 12,996 shares. 1.17 million were reported by King Luther Cap Mgmt Corporation. Macroview Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation, Maryland-based fund reported 8,584 shares. Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability Co has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Fukoku Mutual Life Ins reported 11,000 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Saratoga & Investment holds 5.97% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 1.63 million shares. At Savings Bank reported 0.12% stake. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt accumulated 11.36 million shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0.45% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Moreover, Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company Tn has 0.07% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Mackay Shields Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.4% or 1.05 million shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Lc holds 0.05% or 9,044 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Lc accumulated 2.23M shares or 5.63% of the stock.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $943.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 23,293 shares to 155,010 shares, valued at $2.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,686 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 41,546 shares to 14,641 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,762 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc Sp Adr (NYSE:BP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,431 are owned by Conning Incorporated. Guggenheim Capital Lc has 0.02% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 50,056 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 1.67% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Davenport Limited Liability Co has 12,269 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 190,287 shares. Acropolis Inv Lc stated it has 0.08% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 102,968 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 1St Source Bank owns 0.09% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 25,959 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has 459,001 shares. Citizens Northern Corp reported 0.92% stake. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group (Ca) reported 162 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc has invested 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Advisory Alpha Ltd Company reported 39 shares. Two Sigma Ltd Llc owns 10,559 shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Sb Invests has invested 0.2% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).