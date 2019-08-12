Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Laurion Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Position as Shares Rose; Minerva Advisors Has Lifted Its Ecology & Envrnmt (EEI) Stake by $665,180 as Stock Declined

Laurion Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 80.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp sold 20,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 4,772 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $256,000, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 8.47 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle beat on earnings but came just below expectations for revenue; 17/04/2018 – Melissa Powers Native Data Quality for Oracle Users; 09/03/2018 – Senior Oracle Executive Joins Synerise; 18/05/2018 – Oracle Blockchain Cloud Service and Financial Services Enable Next-Gen Blockchain Innovators; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Gets a Bit Cloudier — Heard on the Street; 19/04/2018 – WANdisco Fusion 2.11 now certified to run on Cloudera 5; 08/05/2018 – Elon Musk took on the Oracle of Omaha over the weekend, calling his ‘moat’ analogy ‘lame.’; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Communications Helps Evolve IP Expand Services; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q NET INCOME 2.36B RUPEES, EST. 2.55B; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE IN PACT WITH MIDWESTERN HIGHER EDUCATION COMPACT

Minerva Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc (EEI) by 79.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Minerva Advisors Llc bought 66,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% . The hedge fund held 149,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65M, up from 83,167 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Minerva Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ecology & Envrnmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 6,477 shares traded or 19.94% up from the average. Ecology & Environment, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEI) has declined 22.96% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EEI News: 08/03/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN BID FOR ECOLOGICAL PPP PROJECT WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT AT 294.2 MLN YUAN; 16/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS 2017 NET PROFIT UP 45 PCT Y/Y AT 757.1 MLN YUAN; 25/04/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM EXPECTS TO WIN VILLAGE INFRASTRUCTURE CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT WORTH 140.6 MLN YUAN; 11/05/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT GROUP 603955.SS SAYS IT SCRAPS ASSET RESTRUCTURING; 12/03/2018 – E & E Receives ACEC Platinum Award for Work on Rockaway Pipeline; 14/05/2018 – DAQIAN ECOLOGY ENVIRONMENT 603955.SS SAYS SHARE TRADE TO RESUME ON MAY 15; 27/04/2018 – HARBERT DISCOVERY FUND, LP – PURCHASED SECURITIES OF ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT BASED ON BELIEF THAT SECURITIES WERE “UNDERVALUED”; 18/05/2018 – INNER MONGOLIA M-GRASS ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT 300355.SZ SAYS IT AND PARTNERS SIGN PPP PROJECT WITH INVESTMENT TOTALLING ABOUT 390.6 MLN YUAN; 29/05/2018 – SHENZHEN TECHAND ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT 300197.SZ SAYS ITS CONSORTIUM WINS PPP PROJECT WORTH AN INITIAL 1.07 BLN YUAN; 27/04/2018 – ECOLOGY & ENVIRONMENT HOLDER HARBERT REPORTS 7.7% STAKE

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $7.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (Put) (NYSE:SCHW) by 107,400 shares to 149,900 shares, valued at $6.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in El Paso Elec Co (NYSE:EE) by 13,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,392 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.72 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Financial Bank Tru Department has 0.14% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 24,966 shares. Synovus Financial Corp accumulated 0.12% or 136,663 shares. Dsc LP has 0.2% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 20,720 shares. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 1.61 million shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.11% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Tru Of Toledo Na Oh holds 85,870 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Curbstone Financial Mgmt has 0.19% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 12,996 shares. Letko Brosseau And Assoc Incorporated holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 1.41M shares. Homrich And Berg holds 5,882 shares. Moreover, Yhb Investment Incorporated has 1.56% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Gw Henssler & Associates Limited owns 0.86% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 174,344 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability stated it has 17,403 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment holds 101,873 shares. Aspen Investment Mgmt Inc owns 8,097 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 12,215 shares.

