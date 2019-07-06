Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cut Its Position as Shares Rose; Cambridge Financial Group Position in Fiserv Wisconson (FISV) Trimmed by $556.16 Million as Market Value Rose

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 11.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp sold 19,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 145,346 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81 million, down from 164,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $59.28. About 12.54 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD PLATFORM AS A SERVICE (PAAS) PLUS INFRASTRUCTURE AS A SERVICE (IAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 28% TO $415 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – ONE-TIME NET CHARGE OF $6.9 BLN RELATED TO 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT RECORDED IN QTR; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s copyright claim against Google; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd. – Board Recommends Final Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street: Favorable Appeal Decision Should Result in Refund of Nearly $50M From Oracle; 11/04/2018 – Customer Experience Professionals Embrace Innovation with Oracle; 18/05/2018 – Oracle Blockchain Cloud Service and Financial Services Enable Next-Gen Blockchain Innovators; 09/03/2018 – Oracle Power Gains Approval for Coal Plant From Project Partner; 16/03/2018 – Eubanks, Di Lorenzo receive annual Oracle US Tennis Awards

Cambridge Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Incorporated Wisconson (FISV) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,339 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.18B, down from 87,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Incorporated Wisconson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $94.46. About 1.40M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Senator Inv Gp Limited Partnership has 1.99% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 1.00M shares. Moreover, Westwood Mgmt Corp Il has 2.26% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 188,452 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt LP accumulated 8,763 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Limited holds 5,782 shares. Freestone Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 7,540 shares. Rampart Invest Management Company Limited Company has 0.1% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Spinnaker Tru stated it has 6,451 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Pennsylvania Trust has invested 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Ameritas Invest Partners reported 14,365 shares stake. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 2.75 million shares or 3.69% of their US portfolio. Front Barnett Associates Limited Liability invested 0.28% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.05% or 41,250 shares. Johnson Finance Grp Inc invested 1.34% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Massmutual Com Fsb Adv reported 0% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $184.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) by 7,155 shares to 119,295 shares, valued at $5.29 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $3.56 million activity.

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 EPS, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $315.72 million for 29.15 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.57% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Everett Harris Company Ca accumulated 5,554 shares. 2.80 million are held by First Advisors Ltd Partnership. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 1.85 million shares. Martin & Tn holds 0.47% or 29,087 shares. Da Davidson, a Montana-based fund reported 109,121 shares. 699,530 are owned by Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas. Victory Cap owns 0% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 37,328 shares. Mcf Ltd Company holds 512 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Assocs Inc Ca accumulated 8,600 shares. Personal Cap Advsr Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 63,565 shares. Fil Limited, Bermuda-based fund reported 15.28M shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Rh Dinel Counsel, California-based fund reported 58,075 shares. Farmers National Bank reported 6,961 shares. Wheatland Advsr stated it has 6,350 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.87 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Jones Financial Companies Lllp, which manages about $43.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Value Etf (IJS) by 260,874 shares to 5.74 million shares, valued at $847.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Value Etf (VTV) by 797,737 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD).