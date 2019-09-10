Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder International Value Advisers Has Trimmed Its Holding by $155.95 Million; Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Cut Its Stake in Xilinx (XLNX) as Share Price Declined

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 74.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 828,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The hedge fund held 279,635 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.46 million, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $106.49. About 1.35 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 02/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Net $166M; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 17/04/2018 – Xilinx Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 61.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 2.94 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 1.85M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.18M, down from 4.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $55.03. About 12.34 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/03/2018 – ACONEX REPORTS SUPREME COURT APPROVAL FOR ACQUISITION BY ORACLE; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive; 25/04/2018 – Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a ‘brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 14/05/2018 – Leading Analyst Firm: Oracle Continues Strong Cloud Growth; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES ADJ EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% IN 4Q; 07/05/2018 – Oracle Delivers Next Set of Autonomous Cloud Platform Services; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Underwhelms Investors With Cloud Revenue, Forecast; 13/04/2018 – Adyen Achieves Gold Level Status of Oracle PartnerNetwork; 23/04/2018 – BPM LLP Helps Clients Achieve Rapid Growth with NetSuite; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on earnings, investing

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Mgmt accumulated 27,018 shares. Cna Corporation stated it has 1.84% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) Limited reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cubic Asset Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.19% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Citadel Limited Company accumulated 162,945 shares or 0% of the stock. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.17% or 602,273 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 0.17% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 10.90M shares. North Carolina-based Altavista Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0.16% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Scotia Capital Incorporated has invested 0.07% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Dimensional Fund LP has 8.63 million shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Regal Invest Advsr Limited holds 41,592 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares accumulated 912,336 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Intact Investment Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Tocqueville Asset Management Lp invested in 488,054 shares.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.35B for 19.11 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Provise Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.06% or 3,540 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 8,587 shares. Cadence Management Ltd Company invested in 13,335 shares. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada Inc has invested 0.05% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.05% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Davis Selected Advisers holds 6,335 shares. 1.81M were reported by Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc. 203 are owned by Cornerstone Advsr. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 355,568 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Page Arthur B holds 31,222 shares or 3.3% of its portfolio. Parsons Management Ri reported 0.24% stake. Spectrum Mngmt Grp owns 225 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Carroll Financial has 237 shares. Castleark Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.1% or 20,453 shares. J Goldman And LP holds 0.01% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) or 1,861 shares.

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07B and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Forescout Technologies Inc by 2.20 million shares to 3.09M shares, valued at $129.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.