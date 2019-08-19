Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Hourglass Capital Has Decreased Its Position by $624,340 as Stock Price Rose; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Valuation Rose While Nicholas Investment Partners LP Lowered Its Holding

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 22.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp sold 104,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The institutional investor held 355,132 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09M, down from 459,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $11.59. About 414,113 shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Share Repurchase Authorization Of Up To $500 Million; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – PARTIES EXPECT TO ANNOUNCE DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS IN COMING WEEKS, TO CONSUMMATE TRANSACTION IN PHASES BY FALL OF 2018; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.5B Senior Secured Term Loan; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Rev $1.97B; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF UP; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss $34M; 09/05/2018 – VICI WOULD BUY FROM CAESARS CERTAIN ASSETS FOR $749M; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Profit Boosted by Tax Law — Earnings Review

Hourglass Capital Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hourglass Capital Llc sold 11,780 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 126,201 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78 million, down from 137,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hourglass Capital Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $54.21. About 254,043 shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – APPLIED TO SUPREME COURT OF VICTORIA FOR APPROVAL OF SCHEME AT HEARING SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 15; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s copyright claim against Google; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon; 10/04/2018 – KILL Tipalti Announces Multi-Entity and PO Matching Integration with NetSuite; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP – QTRLY TOTAL HARDWARE REVENUES $994 MLN VS $ 1,028 MLN; 25/04/2018 – TechCrunch EU: Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a `brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 06/04/2018 – Oracle Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 16/04/2018 – 6 Day Course: Oracle Primavera (May 12th-13th, 19th-20th, and 26th-27th, 2018) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Hourglass Capital Llc, which manages about $861.92 million and $343.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 47,750 shares to 427,560 shares, valued at $4.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 12,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 298,669 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40B for 18.82 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Nicholas Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $1.37B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 8,565 shares to 32,915 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 6,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,657 shares, and has risen its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.

