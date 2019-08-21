Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake as Valuation Rose; As Pampa Energia S A (PAM) Stock Value Rose, Serengeti Asset Management LP Increased Stake

Serengeti Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pampa Energia S A (PAM) by 12.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Serengeti Asset Management Lp bought 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 55.92% . The hedge fund held 600,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54 million, up from 535,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Serengeti Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pampa Energia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36B market cap company. The stock increased 3.17% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $16.58. About 834,809 shares traded. Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) has declined 22.44% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAM News: 11/05/2018 – Pampa Energia 1Q Net ARS3.85B; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Pampa Energia’s S.A. at ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 13/03/2018 – REFILE-PAMPA ENERGIA SA PAM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT (ADDS REUTERS INSTRUMENT CODE); 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q REV. ARS19.40B, EST. ARS21.85B (2 EST.); 11/05/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.01B; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN UNIT AND PONCE’S PAMPA VOTED IN FAVOR OF SQM CHANGES; 30/04/2018 – Pampa Energía Informs the Market that it has Filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 – PAMPA ENERGIA 4Q ADJ EBITDA ARS5.18B; 10/04/2018 – CORRECT: PAMPA ENERGIA HOLDERS TO DISCUSS CAPITAL INCREASE

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 26.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 95,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 266,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.29M, down from 361,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $176.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $52.98. About 7.38M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP – QTRLY TOTAL HARDWARE REVENUES $994 MLN VS $ 1,028 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 21/03/2018 – Ithaca College Selects Oracle HCM Cloud to Optimize Staff and Faculty Engagement for Enhanced Student Success; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on bonds, deals; 21/03/2018 – ORACLE – CONTRACT EXTENDS TO THE NEW ENGLAND BOARD OF HIGHER EDUCATION, SOUTHERN REGIONAL EDUCATION BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Spinnaker Support Honored with Three 2018 Stevie® Awards for Oracle and SAP Application Services; 10/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected by Oracle as Part of Service Cloud Showcase at ModernCX; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Software Company Focused On Student Loans — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q New Software Licenses $1.39B

More notable recent Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) news were published by: Fortune.com which released: “All Raise Hires Silicon Valley Vet Pam Kostka As First CEO – Fortune” on April 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Grupo Supervielle, Grupo Financiero Galicia, and Pampa Energia Stocks All Popped 10% or More Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Hilton Grand Vacations Promotes Pam Fredel to Vice President, Asset and Relationship Management – Business Wire” on January 16, 2019. More interesting news about Pampa EnergÃ­a S.A. (NYSE:PAM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Pampa EnergÃ­a Announces Results for the Quarter Ended on March 31, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Geo Group, Inc. (GEO) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Serengeti Asset Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $577.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) by 250,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Irsa Inversiones Y Rep S A (NYSE:IRS) by 117,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 420,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seritage Growth Pptys by 20,000 shares to 283,962 shares, valued at $12.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 36,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Oracle’s Massive Buybacks Will Push The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle’s Stock May Fall Amid Weak Results – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gw Henssler & Associate Ltd holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 174,344 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc accumulated 6,477 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Federated Invsts Pa reported 842,528 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Franklin Res reported 22.84 million shares. Boston Advisors Ltd owns 52,154 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc owns 0.41% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 192.55M shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 139,382 shares. 32,075 were accumulated by Spirit Of America Corporation New York. Aspen Invest has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested in 139,115 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Shelton Capital Mngmt has invested 0.3% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Shelter Mutual Insur Com holds 234,880 shares. Sigma Planning invested in 0.07% or 22,615 shares. Estabrook Cap Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 3,510 shares. Neumann Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 3.21% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).