Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Factory Mutual Insurance Company Lowered Its Holding by $49.01 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Boosted by $468,000 Its Stake

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 36.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 924,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.62M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.50M, down from 2.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $59.46. About 1.59M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – Oracle Al Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 07/05/2018 – Organizations Worldwide Turn to Oracle Cloud to Fuel their Modernization Efforts; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-‘Oracle of Omaha’ Buffett comments on China, healthcare, deals; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. UP 1% TO 3%, EST. UP 3%; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg; 22/05/2018 – Exclusive: Oracle’s Aggressive Sales Tactics Are Backfiring With Customers; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Has Its Head in the Cloud But Can’t See the Horizon; 18/05/2018 – Oracle Blockchain Cloud Service and Financial Services Enable Next-Gen Blockchain Innovators; 10/04/2018 – Seventy-Seven Percent Of Consumers Feel lnefficient Customer Service Experiences Detract From Their Quality of Life

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73M, up from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $138.76. About 3.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 05/03/2018 – Symic Bio Announces Results of Locally-Administered Therapeutic SB-030 in Preclinical Model of Vascular lntervention; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sits Down with CNBC’s Jon Fortt Today; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Pitches Greener Cloud to Win Clients From Own Servers; 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.94 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 430,500 shares to 1.28 million shares, valued at $104.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 1.31 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH).

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,934 shares to 26,000 shares, valued at $3.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.