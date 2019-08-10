Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Factory Mutual Insurance Company Cut Position by $49.01 Million; As Oracle (ORCL) Stock Price Rose, Holder Palisade Asset Management Lowered Its Holding by $4.48 Million

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 36.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 924,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.62 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.50M, down from 2.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 7.79 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New lnvalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and Mobile Web Traffic; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 23/04/2018 – BPM LLP Helps Clients Achieve Rapid Growth with NetSuite; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of Patient Centricity; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technological Challenges; 08/05/2018 – WorkForce Software Named Oracle’s Partner for Scheduling; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE: COURT OPINION MAKES CLEAR GOOGLE VIOLATED LAW; 07/03/2018 – BizBash Releases The 2018 BizBash Best With A Special Focus On Downtown Los Angeles; 07/05/2018 – Organizations Worldwide Turn to Oracle Cloud to Fuel their Modernization Efforts

Palisade Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 28.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Asset Management Llc sold 84,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 206,911 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11M, down from 291,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.9. About 7.79 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – Oracle Has Sought Billions in Damages; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN 44 PCT VS 44 PCT REPORTED LAST QTR; 18/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Industry Visionary Determine, Inc. and Ardent Partners Present a Live Webinar — CPO Rising 2018: The Age of Intelligence; 04/04/2018 – Coherent Path CEO to Speak at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Al Powers Future of Customer Experience Management; 01/05/2018 – New Groundbreaking Customer Cloud Service Helps Utilities Improve Service, Reduce Costs and Accelerate Time to Go Live; 25/04/2018 – Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a ‘brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 05/04/2018 – Fortune: Oracle’s CEO Might Have Given Trump Another Reason to Slam Amazon; 04/04/2018 – Oracle’s Catz Is Said to Raise Amazon Contract Fight With Trump

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $8.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 372,900 shares to 930,500 shares, valued at $62.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 430,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sunopta Inc (NASDAQ:STKL).

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.72 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Palisade Asset Management Llc, which manages about $645.77M and $631.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 5,020 shares to 33,695 shares, valued at $5.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Donaldson Co Inc (NYSE:DCI) by 9,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,108 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

