Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Ensemble Capital Management Cut Position by $714,440; Jd.Com (JD) Holder Dodge & Cox Trimmed Stake by $141.01 Million

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Jd.Com Inc (JD) by 12.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox analyzed 4.70M shares as the company's stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 34.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04B, down from 39.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in Jd.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $30.87. About 10.89 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc analyzed 13,480 shares as the company's stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 737,328 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.60M, down from 750,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $55.47. About 19.12 million shares traded or 37.63% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500.

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 500.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.02 per share. JD’s profit will be $172.36 million for 64.31 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.83% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "JD.com Shares Look Ready to Break Out – Nasdaq" on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "4 Factors That Could Affect Alibaba Stock More Than Earnings – Nasdaq" published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "JD Stock Is in a Holding Pattern for Now, but It Won't Last Forever – Yahoo Finance" on September 04, 2019.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $121.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 1.05M shares to 18.21M shares, valued at $847.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson Controls International by 1.98 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 108.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC).

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11M and $678.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 1,620 shares to 59,313 shares, valued at $26.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 106,771 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,149 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.35B for 19.26 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.