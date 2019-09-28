Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Dowling & Yahnke Lowered Holding by $321,048; Epoch Investment Partners Increases Holding in Target (TGT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 55,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 1.38M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $119.74M, up from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $106.12. About 2.80M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target’s Online Push Hits Profits Even as Digital Sales Surge; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE DIGITAL CHANNEL SALES GREW 28 PERCENT AND CONTRIBUTED 1.1 PERCENTAGE POINTS OF COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH; 15/03/2018 – COO Mulligan Disposes 892 Of Target Corp; 15/04/2018 – PREVIEW-South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight reaches U.S. Supreme Court; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income Margin Rate 6.2%; 15/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Target Cuts Next-Day Delivery Fee as Amazon Rivalry Heats Up; 05/04/2018 – The lawsuit claimed Target’s use of criminal background checks disqualified job applicants for convictions that were unrelated to the work they sought; 29/03/2018 – USDA: Target Corporation Recalls Frozen Ready-To-Eat and Non-Ready-To-Eat Meat And Poultry Products due to Possible Temperature; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AARON JOINS SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS FROM TARGET CORPORATION

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 4.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 5,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 134,388 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.66M, down from 140,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $54.09. About 12.13M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 10/04/2018 – Oracle Retail and Adyen Deliver Unified and Global Retail Consumer Payments; 10/04/2018 – Lionbridge to Share Best Practices for Global CX at Oracle’s Modern Customer Experience 2018; 14/05/2018 – Corporación GPF Optimizes Inventory Performance Across Health, Wellness and Convenience Store Business with Oracle Retail; 11/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd; 22/03/2018 – Oracle Opens State-of-the-Art Cloud Campus in Austin, Texas; 17/04/2018 – Deloitte named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q TOTAL COSTS 7.38B RUPEES; 06/04/2018 – Oracle Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 15/05/2018 – The Australian investigations stem from allegations made by Oracle in a report provided as part of an Australian review into the impact that Google, owned by Alphabet, and Facebook have on the advertising market; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Achieves $2 Billion in Energy Cost Savings for Utilities’ Customers

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oracle: Two Steps Forward, One Step Back – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “2 Cloud Stocks That Should Rain Dollars – The Motley Fool” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ORCL shares while 569 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 2.77% less from 1.75 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.14% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 208,500 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd has invested 0.13% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Brighton Jones Limited Liability Com reported 28,540 shares. Btim Corporation holds 1.63M shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt stated it has 4.08M shares. Cohen reported 123,769 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt Corporation has 0.64% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Exchange Cap Mgmt Inc invested 0.58% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Pinnacle Ltd holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 254,459 shares. Partnervest Advisory Service Ltd Liability invested in 6,123 shares. James Investment Rech accumulated 1,117 shares or 0% of the stock. Finemark Bancorp And Tru holds 19,609 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Murphy Capital Mngmt has 0.61% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 71,870 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Com holds 9,848 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel owns 3,600 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 32,696 shares to 50,725 shares, valued at $3.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,953 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,039 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 567,604 shares to 990,728 shares, valued at $113.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 42,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.77M shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).