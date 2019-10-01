Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Destination Wealth Management Lowered Position; Impala Asset Management Has Upped Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Stake by $1.39 Million

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 22,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 2.86M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $178.42M, up from 2.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $51.31. About 1.36M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 20/03/2018 – GLENCORE PLC GLEN.L – TO ACQUIRE RIO TINTO’S 71.2% INTEREST IN VALERIA COAL RESOURCE IN CENTRAL QUEENSLAND; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Remarks Follow Bloomberg Report of US$3.5B Deal for Rio Grasberg Interest; 27/03/2018 – SEC: RIO TINTO, FORMER TOP EXECUTIVES CHARGED WITH FRAUD -; 27/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Agrees Sale of Kestrel Mine to EMR and Adaro for $2.25B; 24/05/2018 – Whitehaven Coal Says Price for Remainder of Winchester South Project Consistent With Earlier Rio Deal; 17/05/2018 – ASX ALERT-RIO TINTO GRANTED AUTOHAUL ACCREDITATION BY RAIL REGULATOR-RIO.AX; 28/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Major Indonesian coal miner Adaro Energy has signed a binding agreement to acquire Rio Tinto’s entire stake in the Kestrel coking coal mine in Australia for $2.25 billion; 24/03/2018 – Rio Tinto CEO predicts ‘common sense would prevail’ amid escalating trade tensions; 18/04/2018 – Rio Tinto smelter sales on track despite Rusal sanctions; 27/03/2018 – SEC ALLEGES RIO TINTO, 2 EX-EXECS INFLATED VALUE OF COAL ASSETS

Destination Wealth Management decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 1.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management sold 6,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 476,186 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.13M, down from 482,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $54.22. About 9.28 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 09/05/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Selected by LinkedIn as Video Viewability Partner; 20/04/2018 – Oracle + NetSuite is Recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value for its Solutions in the Cloud-ERP for Manufa; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Oracle Financial Services Software for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 10/04/2018 – Oracle Textura Payment Management Surpasses $500 billion in Construction Value Managed on System; 07/03/2018 – BizBash Releases The 2018 BizBash Best With A Special Focus On Downtown Los Angeles; 14/05/2018 – Leading Analyst Firm: Oracle Continues Strong Cloud Growth; 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: Apple Hires Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP ORCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.94 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Bluecore Hires Two Former BlueKai/Oracle Leaders; Sets Its Sights on Retail Data; 13/03/2018 – Major US Communications Company Expands Strategic Relationship With Determine, Inc. Through Market-Leading Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 346,775 shares to 800,009 shares, valued at $109.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 607,577 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.73M shares, and cut its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In.

Destination Wealth Management, which manages about $1.42B and $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 22,938 shares to 740,350 shares, valued at $57.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 2,368 shares in the quarter, for a total of 451,428 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (STIP).