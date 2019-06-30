Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Cullinan Associates Lowered Its Holding; Pennsylvania Trust Co Upped Its Nike (NKE) Position

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 119.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 47,458 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 87,202 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.34M, up from 39,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $83.95. About 12.44M shares traded or 89.47% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/05/2018 – Since then, designers including Coach, Kate Spade and Nike also have partnered with Apple to create trendy bands at high price points; 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal; 14/05/2018 – 7203.JP, NKE: Eli Manning fraud suit has settled per source. – ! $JP $NKE; 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse names Sophie Bambuck as its new chief marketing officer- AdAge; 24/04/2018 – Adweek: Nike Names Wieden + Kennedy as Lead Creative Agency on Converse After a Review; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Sq. cashes out of Nike stake after 32% gain, likely making about $100M – Dow Jones; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike executive leaves company amid complaints about inappropriate behavior; 08/05/2018 – 4 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING EXITED NKE IN 1Q: 13F

Cullinan Associates Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 17.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc sold 6,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,330 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, down from 35,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $56.97. About 42.57M shares traded or 215.22% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 17/04/2018 – Deloitte named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 12/04/2018 – LeaseAccelerator chosen by ten new Oracle-centric companies for ASC 842 compliance; 16/05/2018 – Oracle to Acquire DataScience.com; 24/05/2018 – SuiteCentric Joins Oracle NetSuite Commerce Agency Program; 23/04/2018 – BISTel and Oracle preview powerful A.I. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX LTD ACX.AX – APPLIED TO SUPREME COURT OF VICTORIA FOR APPROVAL OF SCHEME AT HEARING SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 15; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ on healthcare, dividends, Geico; 23/04/2018 – Blu Coffee Distributors Brews Success in the Philippines; 06/04/2018 – Oracle: Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences; 06/04/2018 – Oracle Comments on Terix Criminal Sentences

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Class A by 626 shares to 15,859 shares, valued at $18.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 14,845 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9.12 million were reported by Swiss Bank. Mechanics Retail Bank Trust Department stated it has 116,090 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.08% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Advisory Svcs Network Ltd invested in 0.13% or 33,466 shares. Argi Inv Svcs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.03% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Cibc World Mkts owns 534,381 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 134,500 shares. St Johns Invest Management Lc reported 14,912 shares. 8,626 were accumulated by Evanson Asset Mngmt Ltd Com. Franklin Street Inc Nc stated it has 0.37% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Arizona State Retirement holds 489,286 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. City Hldgs Communications holds 40,014 shares. Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Ami Management Incorporated reported 37,194 shares. Mcmillion Cap Management holds 67,669 shares or 1.97% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.06 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $61.86 million activity. Slusher John F sold $14.81 million worth of stock.

