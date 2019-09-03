Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Cleararc Capital Trimmed Position as Stock Value Rose; Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Holding Held by Atika Capital Management Llc

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 11,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.73M, up from 78,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $87.48. About 828,507 shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Partnership with Myonexus Therapeutics for the Advancement of Multiple Gene Therapy Programs Aimed at Treating Distinct Forms of Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophies; 06/04/2018 – #3 Should Sarepta’s patents be seized by the government? Patient advocates pitch controversial drug pricing proposal @BrittanyMeiling; 20/03/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Launch of Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA, MYONEXUS TO ADVANCED GENE THERAPY FOR LGMDS; 30/04/2018 – MRK: SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA COMBO WITH ALIMTA AND PLATINUM CHEMO; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC – A PHASE 1/2A STUDY OF MYO-101 IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN MID-2018; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 13.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 6,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 39,210 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, down from 45,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $172.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $51.66. About 5.44M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software License Update, Pdt Support Rev $5.03B; 16/04/2018 – 6 Day Course: Oracle Primavera (May 12th-13th, 19th-20th, and 26th-27th, 2018) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/05/2018 – Fourth-Gen Intelligent Data Hub Solution Frees Businesses from Oracle Lock-In; 04/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: SCOOP: Oracle’ CEO Safra Catz Raises Amazon Contract Fight With Trump; 15/05/2018 – Oracle America, Inc. vs Realtime Data LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018; 11/04/2018 – Amobee Launches Sales Accelerator Solution, Powered by Oracle Data Cloud, Helping CPG Marketers Measure Offline Sales Impact of; 23/04/2018 – BISTel and Oracle preview powerful A.I. based Predictive Maintenance (PdM) solution for Smart Connected Factory at Hannover; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg; 21/03/2018 – Ithaca College Selects Oracle HCM Cloud to Optimize Staff and Faculty Engagement for Enhanced Student Success; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX REPORTS SUPREME COURT APPROVAL FOR ACQUISITION BY ORACLE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 17.94 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05 billion and $533.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3,370 shares to 11,615 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 872 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,956 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 9,500 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $9.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 29,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,500 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $2.16 million activity. Barry Richard bought $159,250 worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.